MLS and Liga MX announce new League Cup tournaments

In a major revamp of football competition in North America, the top men’s leagues in the United States and Mexico announced Tuesday the creation of an annual World Cup-style tournament in which teams from both leagues will each compete. The month-long tournament will take place in July and August, starting in 2023, expanding the collaboration between Major League Soccer and Liga MX and adding more matches to the already crowded world football calendar.

“We need more global interest,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in an interview. “It’s a global sport. We’re doing a good job of growing interest in MLS in our league here domestically. The next step is how can we increase interest outside of our region?”

A 47-team tournament (there will be 48 whenever the MLS expands to 30 teams) with group and knockout stages during the only relatively quiet period of the soccer calendar – between the end of the summer international tournament and the start of club play in the fall – strategy is the axis.

The tournament will replace and take its name from the much smaller League Cup tournament. To legitimize this and ensure teams take it seriously, the organizers promised a large prize pool (but did not say how big). The top three teams will also earn a place in the CONCACAF Champions League, the region’s top club competition.