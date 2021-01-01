The movie with the lead role for a long time was in the news. The film was supposed to be released on July 30, 2021 but it was leaked online on the morning of July 26. As a result, in a hurry, the producers released it online on the evening of July 26th. The film is based on the issue of surrogacy. There was a time when India became a haven for surrogacy for Western countries and surrogacy became a business here. Attempts have been made to show this point in ‘mm’ in a slightly emotional way.

Story: The story of the film begins with an American couple, John and Summer, who come to India, driven by Bhanu (). When Bhanu learns that John and Samar are looking for a surrogate mother for their son, he meets Mimi (Kriti Sanon), a professional dancer in Rajasthan. If you have seen the trailer of the movie, you will know what the story of the movie is. John and Summer are half gone, leaving their baby in Mimi’s womb. After all, this is the story of how Mimi gives birth to her child and fights for it.

Review: The plot of the film is very good. No doubt the film got off to a very good start. The story immediately gets on track. Some of Pankaj Tripathi’s comedy scenes are well made. Kriti Sanon is good in mm character. Some scenes of Kriti are very vivid. He wanted to do a lot in this film but the script is so lazy that you get bored after a while. The film is too long and feels cumbersome. Although it is believed that Kriti Sanon has done a great job in the film but if the script is weak then the actor can do nothing. Apart from Kriti and Pankaj, Manoj Pahawa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar are in supporting roles in the film and all of them have lived their roles perfectly. Kriti’s entry in the role of mm is bumpy. The song ‘Param Sundari’ sung on her has already become a hit. There is no shortage of actors when it comes to acting, but the script and direction of the film is very poor.

Acting: The film is entirely by Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. Kriti Sanon has proven herself that acting comes to her. Here too, Kriti could have done a lot, but despite her lead role in the film, her character was not given as much space as she wanted. Maybe the director will rely more on Pankaj Tripathi, so Pankaj has been given a lot of space. Pankaj Tripathi’s dialogue time is as amazing as ever. This is his third film with Kriti Sanon. The duo has previously appeared in ‘Barely Ki Barfi’ and ‘Luka Chuppi’, so the chemistry between the two also looks good. Although Pankaj Tripathi is getting dull and this thing is visible now. Manoj Pahawa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar have done justice to their characters.

Why watch: The film manages to entertain as well as inform. If you are a fan of Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi, you can watch.