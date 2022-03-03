MMS leak scandal Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu bold sexy photo collection. After mms scandal Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu bold sexy photo collection

Trisha Kar Madhu gets 3.55 lakh followers on Instagram

Trisha Kar Madhu is followed by more than 3.55 lakh people on Instagram. Before earning her name in the Bhojpuri world, she has also done a beauty contestant.

Miss India Beautiful Smile title

In the year 2001, Trisha Kar Madhu won the title of Miss India Beautiful Smile. Madhu is most liked by Trisha in saree and desi look. His upcoming film is Namak Haram. In this film, she will be seen shattering the magic of her romance and looks.

Many back to back projects of Trisha Kar Madhu

It is obvious that after the private video leaked, Trisha Kar Madhu is getting offers for Bhojpuri films along with music videos. In the coming days, Trisha and Madhu can announce many of their projects back to back.

MMS video of Trisha Kar Madhu

However, Madhu had also expressed grief after the video was leaked. He told that this is his 4 year old video. He didn’t get his video leaked to become popular. Trishakar Madhu wrote shortly after the MMS leak incident that those who rejected me, swear by seeing my time that I will bring that time again that I will have to meet by taking my time. I will not stop, I will not get tired.