MMS leak scandal fame Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu sexy new video viral. Bhojpuri actress Trishakar Majhu’s new video viral after MMS leak

Video of Trisha Kar Madhu

Let us tell you that earlier Trisha Kar Madhu has also shared a video, where Trisha Kar Madhu said what is the punishment for the crime. A few days back, a video of Trisha Kar Madhu has also been released where she is singing Arwal Jalu from Aara.

Trisha Kar Madhu’s dance

Where Madhu is once again adding a touch of glamor by doing Trisha with her style. In this song, Trisha Kar Madhu’s dance and fun were very much liked among the people. By the way, this year was also very painful for Trisha and Madhu.

Trishakar Madhu has 339K people on Instagram

The reason for this was that Trishakar Madhu’s MMS video went viral. Trishakar Madhu is being followed by 339K people on Instagram. It is worth noting that when Trishakar Madhu’s video went viral, there was a demand for its removal. Where Trishakaramadhu is seen with her boyfriend.