Mnuchin’s private equity fund raises $2.5 billion

In 2018, after the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Mr Mnuchin left the conference but still toured the country and met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A US intelligence report released in February blamed Prince Mohammed for Mr Khashoggi’s murder.

In January 2021, less than two weeks after leaving office, Mr Mnuchin visited Saudi Arabia to meet with his finance minister and Discussion on anti-terrorism and illegal finance. Travel to the Middle East, which also included stops in Egypt, Sudan, Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, was cut in the middle of Mr Trump’s chaotic transition process.

Mr Mnuchin is returning to the Middle East this year to raise his funds.

During a visit to Israel in June, he told The Jerusalem Post that he was setting up an office there, which would be the focus of the fund, because of the country’s strengths in cybersecurity technology and fintech sectors.

“We look forward to being considered one of the best strategic partners in these areas,” Mr Mnuchin told The Jerusalem Post.

In July, Mnuchin’s fund, Liberty Strategic Capital, led a $275 million investment in cybersecurity firm CyberSense, which focuses on ransomware attacks.

Some former Treasury officials have joined Mnuchin’s new venture. These include Eli Miller, his former chief of staff, and Brian Callanan, who served as general counsel. Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph F. Dunford is also a senior adviser, and David Friedman, a former US ambassador to Israel, is heading the office in Tel Aviv.