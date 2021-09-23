Mo Abudu is not waiting for permission
LONDON – Mo Abudu has always understood the power of storytelling and the impact of its absence. Growing up here as the daughter of Nigerian parents, she asked herself mind-boggling questions about the time she spent in Africa, including whether she danced around a fire or lived in a tree.
“I was never taught anything about African history,” she said during a recent video call. And, on the television screen at home, the lack of representation of anyone who looked like him also left its mark.
“It affected me in such a way that I felt like I didn’t count,” said Abudu, 57, who later became a media mogul who could do something about it. Felt the need to compensate more for who wanted to hear who you were.”
After decades Abudu is being heard by the whole world. His company, Ebonylife Media, has produced some of the biggest TV and box-office successes in the history of Nigeria. The Hollywood Reporter ranked her one of the “25 Most Powerful Women in Global Television”, and she was invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year.
And last summer, Ebonylife became the first African media company to sign a multi-title film and TV deal with Netflix. The Nigerian legal procedural “Castle and Castle”, the first of those TV titles to debut new episodes in the United States, arrived last week. (Netflix debuted it with Season 2; Season 1 debuted in 2018 on the now-defunct Ebonylife broadcast network.)
In separate interviews – one last month by video from his home in Lagos, Nigeria, and the other last summer, in a park near his second home in north London – Abudu spoke about the tornadoes of recent years and the challenges of construction. Spoke in a media empire. This, she said, was all a part of her quest to “sell Africa to the world”, with high quality and locally produced productions.
“I think people are somewhat tired of storytelling from the West because you’re seeing the same stories over and over – can I have something new, something new?” he said. “And I think the likes of Netflix have figured it out.”
Born in London, Abudu was sent to Nigeria at the age of 7 by her parents to live with her grandmother in the town of Ondo, about 140 miles northeast of Lagos. Returning to Britain at the age of 11, she said, “I found myself becoming more of an unofficial ambassador.”
Growing up, black faces were non-existent in the onscreen entertainment she had access to. The ones she remembered were just a few, including the 1980s TV series “Fame”, which made her dream of becoming a dancer; And in the 1977 mini-series “Roots” about the history of American slavery, about which he said that after each episode he was in tears.
At the age of 30, after enjoying a brief modeling career, she moved back to Nigeria with the goal of seizing the professional opportunities that were opening up in her homeland. Eventually, she worked her way up to become the head of human resources for Exxon Mobil, but she couldn’t shake the ambition she had felt since childhood: to tell the modern story of Nigeria for herself, and eventually the rest of the world. For .
With no experience in the industry, she bought an Oprah Winfrey box set, enrolled in a TV-presenting course and devised a business plan, setting up the first pan-African syndicated daily talk-show, “Moments with Mo”. Gaya. She soon earned herself the unofficial title of “Africa’s answer to Oprah”.
Along the way, some obstacles proved stubborn. Abudu faced discrimination on three fronts, she said: “To be Black you have to face inequality and racism. You face it by being African. You face it as a woman. It happens all the time.”
She was defeated at every turn. As Abudu was contemplating her growing role in the changing media landscape, a guest on her chat-show couch had some particularly inspiring words, she said: Hillary Clinton, who, at the time of the interview in 2009, was Secretary of State. .
“I told him, ‘Orthodox Africa is disease, despair, destruction, deceit – why is that? Abudu clarified the conversation. “And he said, ‘Moe, more and more voices like you need to speak on behalf of Africa.'”
Abudu’s takeaway? “If you don’t take responsibility for changing the narrative when you leave your story to someone else, you can’t blame them,” she said.
By 2013, “Moments” had made Abudu a household name in Nigeria. Seeing the opportunities, Abudu completely went to Winfrey and started a Pan-African television network: Ebonylife TV. In 2020, Abudu’s umbrella company, EbonyLife Media, abandoned its TV channel to focus on a model based on partnerships with some of the biggest streamers and studios in the world.
Today, in what Abudu described as “over 30 deals”, EbonyLife Media is signed with Sony Pictures Television, AMC and Westbrook Studios, the production company founded by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. .
“I’ve been knocking on these international doors since day one,” she said, “but you know, people weren’t ready to listen.”
EbonyLife TV, beginning in 2013, focused on mission lifestyle programming that reflected the thriving, cosmopolitan continent of the 21st century. But Abudu is slowly flexing his muscles and widening his creative palette.
“Castle & Castle”, which Abudu co-produces and executives, is about a Lagos law firm run by a husband and wife whose respective affairs threaten to destroy their marriage. With that series, Abudu wanted to focus on legal issues that were specific to Nigeria. In one episode, for example, “there’s a case around homosexuality,” she said. “It’s actually still illegal to be in gay relationships in Nigeria.”
Other projects include a Sony Pictures Television television drama about the historical all-female West African military known as the Dahomey Warriors; The dystopian series “Nigeria 2099,” debuts on AMC; Netflix original film “Olochar”, released last year, explores human trafficking and forced prostitution; and the 2022 film “Blood Sisters,” also for Netflix, which depicts drug addiction and domestic abuse across the boundaries of class in Nigeria.
“What unites them,” said Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s content director in Africa, of some of Netflix’s titles, “is the ability of Moe and his Ebonylife team to portray the realities of everyday Nigerians and bring a unique approach to each character. has an unparalleled ability.”
Other ongoing productions with Netflix are an adaptation of “Death and the King’s Horseman”, the 1975 play by Wole Soyinka, the first African to win the Nobel Prize for Literature; As well as an adaptation of the novel “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” by Nigerian author Lola Shonin.
“I’m a big fan,” Shonin said in a video call from her home in Lagos. Shnen had turned down several offers for adaptations since Secret Lives was published in 2010, she said, but Abudu “really tempted me.”
“It was very important to me that the story is first told by an African who I knew would understand the book and the characters almost instinctively,” Shonin said. “But also because I wanted the story to be told in the tradition of African storytelling.”
Given Abudu’s attitude and morals, she definitely fits the bill.
“Gone are the days when you could only feed me American ingredients,” Abudu said. “They don’t have all the stories to be told in this world. They have their fair share of stories to tell.”
Abudu has so far made Nigeria her base and her focus, but she is not limiting her horizons. (Already, she employs about 200 staff members in her Lagos organizations, which include Ebonylife Creative Academy Film School and Ebonylife Place, a hotel, cinema and restaurant complex.) She hails from South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Ethiopia. I also want to tell stories. .
This could be good news for the rest of the continent. Ultimately, she said, she wants her main contribution to be a “entire storytelling ecosystem” — creating jobs for everyone from camera operators to costume designers — whose productions can showcase African brands and talent across continents beyond. Huh.
He has not ruled out a move to the United States. But if she does, it’s a means to an end—in an area where she’s already made great strides.
“I will never lose my roots,” she said. “It’s not possible, even though I’m living and working and breathing in Hollywood; they can’t get me to the point where I’ll ever forget where I came from.
“I think it’s important, because by making that change by me, I’m taking a whole group of people with me on that journey.”
