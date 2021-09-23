Mo Abudu is not waiting for permission

LONDON – Mo Abudu has always understood the power of storytelling and the impact of its absence. Growing up here as the daughter of Nigerian parents, she asked herself mind-boggling questions about the time she spent in Africa, including whether she danced around a fire or lived in a tree.

“I was never taught anything about African history,” she said during a recent video call. And, on the television screen at home, the lack of representation of anyone who looked like him also left its mark.

“It affected me in such a way that I felt like I didn’t count,” said Abudu, 57, who later became a media mogul who could do something about it. Felt the need to compensate more for who wanted to hear who you were.”

After decades Abudu is being heard by the whole world. His company, Ebonylife Media, has produced some of the biggest TV and box-office successes in the history of Nigeria. The Hollywood Reporter ranked her one of the “25 Most Powerful Women in Global Television”, and she was invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year.