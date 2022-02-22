World

Moab double murders: Newly unsealed warrants never led to a suspect, investigators say

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Moab double murders: Newly unsealed warrants never led to a suspect, investigators say
Written by admin
Moab double murders: Newly unsealed warrants never led to a suspect, investigators say

Moab double murders: Newly unsealed warrants never led to a suspect, investigators say

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Authorities say a new sealed search warrant for the August double murders of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schultz, just outside Utah, Moab, has new details about the initial stages of the investigation – an interested person they have denied as a suspect, according to authorities.

Grand County authorities, who have been tight-lipped about the investigation since it began in August, confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday that they had denied the man named in the warrant as a “long ago” suspect.

A judge has released two warrants in a preliminary investigation into a person related to the area. Gadget Clock Digital is not revealing his identity because he has been dismissed as a suspect.

Crystal Turner and Kylen Schultz were last seen alive on August 13 at Woody's Tavern in Moab.

Crystal Turner and Kylen Schultz were last seen alive on August 13 at Woody’s Tavern in Moab.
(Michael Ruiz / Gadget Clock Digital)

Moab Murder: What Happened to Crystal Turner and Kylen Schultz after August? 13?

At the start of the investigation, investigators said Schultz and Turner told friends that a “creeper” near their campsite on La Salle Loop Road, southeast of the city, was harassing them, with a population of only 5,000 full-time residents.

Schultz, 24, and his 38-year-old wife, Turner, were found alive after leaving Woody’s Tavern in downtown Moab around 10pm on August 13. They went missing on 16 August. An acquaintance found their remains on a hilltop on August 18 at Campsite – both of whom had been shot dead and partially stripped naked.

Crystal Turner, on the right, and Kylen Schultz, were last seen alive on August 13 at Woody's Tavern in downtown Moab.

Crystal Turner, on the right, and Kylen Schultz, were last seen alive on August 13 at Woody’s Tavern in downtown Moab.
(Kylen Schultz)

READ Also  Baltimore Math Professor Who Sold Grades for Cash Gets One Year in Jail

Moab Murder: Kylen Schultz’s Father Seeks Public Assistance to Resolve Bride’s Murder

A day before the discovery of the women’s remains, a Grand County deputy stopped a driver outside the city in an incident that “was so disturbing that a senior law enforcement officer decided not to write a speeding ticket because he did not want to take his eyes off. He was acting” strangely, “according to court documents. And the women later told investigators that she had a habit of making unwanted advances that made them feel “uncomfortable” around her.

The man had an affair with a Moonflower grocery store in Moab – where Schultz was a clerk and where Gabby Petito and Brian Laundry were involved in a domestic dispute just days before the murder. According to court documents, he gave a rose to a different cashier there.

Despite initial suspicions, however, investigators say they have dismissed him as a suspect and are looking elsewhere.

Authorities have separately said that on multiple occasions, both Laundry and Petito have been dismissed as suspects involved in the killings.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Schultz’s father, Sean-Paul Schultz, and Jason Jensen, a personal investigator working on behalf of the victims’ families, asked them to review any dashcam or cellphone photos of those who were in the La Salle Loop Road area between August 13 and 18. They have accepted that there may be clues.

#Moab #double #murders #Newly #unsealed #warrants #led #suspect #investigators

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  DHS moves to counter truck convoy in US ahead of Super Bowl Sunday amid trucker protests

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment