Moab double murders: Newly unsealed warrants never led to a suspect, investigators say



First in Fox: Authorities say a new sealed search warrant for the August double murders of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schultz, just outside Utah, Moab, has new details about the initial stages of the investigation – an interested person they have denied as a suspect, according to authorities.

Grand County authorities, who have been tight-lipped about the investigation since it began in August, confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday that they had denied the man named in the warrant as a “long ago” suspect.

A judge has released two warrants in a preliminary investigation into a person related to the area. Gadget Clock Digital is not revealing his identity because he has been dismissed as a suspect.

At the start of the investigation, investigators said Schultz and Turner told friends that a “creeper” near their campsite on La Salle Loop Road, southeast of the city, was harassing them, with a population of only 5,000 full-time residents.

Schultz, 24, and his 38-year-old wife, Turner, were found alive after leaving Woody’s Tavern in downtown Moab around 10pm on August 13. They went missing on 16 August. An acquaintance found their remains on a hilltop on August 18 at Campsite – both of whom had been shot dead and partially stripped naked.

A day before the discovery of the women’s remains, a Grand County deputy stopped a driver outside the city in an incident that “was so disturbing that a senior law enforcement officer decided not to write a speeding ticket because he did not want to take his eyes off. He was acting” strangely, “according to court documents. And the women later told investigators that she had a habit of making unwanted advances that made them feel “uncomfortable” around her.

The man had an affair with a Moonflower grocery store in Moab – where Schultz was a clerk and where Gabby Petito and Brian Laundry were involved in a domestic dispute just days before the murder. According to court documents, he gave a rose to a different cashier there.

Despite initial suspicions, however, investigators say they have dismissed him as a suspect and are looking elsewhere.

Authorities have separately said that on multiple occasions, both Laundry and Petito have been dismissed as suspects involved in the killings.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Schultz’s father, Sean-Paul Schultz, and Jason Jensen, a personal investigator working on behalf of the victims’ families, asked them to review any dashcam or cellphone photos of those who were in the La Salle Loop Road area between August 13 and 18. They have accepted that there may be clues.