Mobile companies will keep your call history safe for two years – Government order Union Government mandates telecom companies to keep call data and internet usage records for a minimum of two years – Mobile companies will keep your call history safe for two years

Earlier, there was a rule to preserve call data and internet usage records for at least one year.

Mobile companies will now keep your call history safe for two years. This is because the Central Government’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has increased the period of keeping records related to call data and internet usage of customers from one year to two years due to security reasons.

“The licensee shall preserve all business records / call detail records / exchange detail records / IP detail records as well as records of communications over the network,” the DoT circular said. Such records should be kept safe for at least two years for security reasons.

It was said in the circular that this amendment is necessary for the public interest or for the security interests of the country. The amendments to the license were issued on December 21 and were extended to other types of telecom permits on December 22.

In some media reports, quoting a senior officer, it was told that various security agencies require data after one year. In fact, there are many such cases, whose investigation takes a long time to complete. In such a situation, the officers had a meeting with the companies serving this area, in which there was talk of keeping the data for two years and they also agreed to it.

Senior officials of telecom and internet services companies told reporters that the government asks companies to keep these details for a minimum period of 12 months, but in reality it is a rule to keep it for 18 months. Meanwhile, a telecom company official said that when they delete or destroy such data, they inform the data office about it.

However, he also made it clear that in case a request comes to him, he also saves some of the data and keeps it for some time. But after some time the data is deleted. Explain that under the amendment, it is mandatory for telcos to maintain internet data records of consumers, including login and logout details of internet service, e-mail, internet telephony services. Earlier, there was a rule to preserve call data and internet usage records for at least one year. (with language-PTI inputs)