Mobile cracked in the middle of online class, student’s jaw injuries; Madhya Pradesh: Mobile blast during online class & student get jaw injuries in Satna; Follow these tips to avoid phone blast Follow these tips to avoid phone blast

Mobile cracked in the middle of online class, student's jaw injuries; Madhya Pradesh: Mobile blast during online class & student get jaw injuries in Satna

A 15-year-old student was injured when a mobile phone exploded during an online class in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district. Inspector RP Mishra of Nagaud police station told PTI over phone that the incident took place on Thursday afternoon in Chandkuiya village, about 35 km from Satna district headquarters.

He said that class VIII student Ramprakash Bhadauria had attended the online class from his home and during this time the phone exploded, causing injuries to his jaw. Mishra said the student was immediately taken to the Satna district hospital, from where he has been referred to Jabalpur for better treatment.

He said he was alone at his house when the incident happened and his parents and other family members had gone to work, but the blast was so loud that Ramprakash’s neighbors rushed to his aid.

However, which mobile exploded in this incident? At the moment it is not clear. But this is not the first such case. Earlier, the smartphones of One Plus and Poco have been blasted. Let’s finally know Why do smartphones explode and how can such a phenomenon be avoided:

There can be many reasons behind the explosion of the smartphone, including manufacturing defects, damage to the battery, third party (cheap/fake) chargers, overcharging (overnight charging), excessive load on the processor, continuous exposure of the phone to the sun. Exposure to light, exposure to battery water, etc.

If your phone’s battery starts to swell or makes even the slightest strange noise, these are common warning signs that your battery is damaged. Also, make sure you are using a first-party/original charger to avoid overcharging. Not only this, keep the phone away from water. This thing becomes more important when yours is not water-resistant. Do not charge the phone even when it gets too hot and keep it under a pillow or anywhere near the head while charging.