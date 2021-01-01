Mobile game in Salman hit run case: A Mumbai court has temporarily blocked an online mobile game called Salman Bhoi based on the Salman Khan hit and run incident.
The court said Khan never consented to the game. “When the plaintiffs do not consent to the creation of this game, which is similar to the lawsuit against them and their identity, their right to privacy will definitely be violated and their image will be damaged.” Loss.
The court also said that the game’s creators used Khan’s identity and popularity for financial gain. Khan had filed a petition against the game’s creators last month. The petition claimed that the pronunciation of ‘Salman Bhoi’ was similar to that of Khan’s popular name ‘Salman Bhai’.
#Mobile #game #Salman #hit #run #case #Mumbai #court #temporarily #blocked #online #mobile #game #called #Salman #Bhoi #based #Salman #Khan #hit #run #incident
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.