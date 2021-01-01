Mobile game in Salman hit run case: A Mumbai court has temporarily blocked an online mobile game called Salman Bhoi based on the Salman Khan hit and run incident.

A Mumbai court has temporarily banned an online mobile game called ‘Salmon Bhoi’, which is based on a ‘hit and run’ incident involving Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Khan is a hit and run event). Civil Court Judge K. M. Jaiswal had issued the order on Monday, a copy of which was received on Tuesday.

The court has barred game maker Parody Studio Pvt Ltd and its directors from broadcasting, presenting, reproducing and reproducing any content related to the game and the actors. The court ordered game creators to immediately remove the game from the Google Play Store and other platforms. “At first glance, looking at the game and its photographs, it appears at first glance that it matches the identity of the plaintiff (Khan) and is related to the hit-and-run case related to him,” the court said.



The court said Khan never consented to the game. “When the plaintiffs do not consent to the creation of this game, which is similar to the lawsuit against them and their identity, their right to privacy will definitely be violated and their image will be damaged.” Loss.

The court also said that the game’s creators used Khan’s identity and popularity for financial gain. Khan had filed a petition against the game’s creators last month. The petition claimed that the pronunciation of ‘Salman Bhoi’ was similar to that of Khan’s popular name ‘Salman Bhai’.