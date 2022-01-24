Mobile is lost or stolen Such blocks can be done on CEIR Know What is KYM Such blocks can be made on CEIR; Learn

If the smartphone is stolen, first of all an FIR should be registered in the police station. If the police station is far away then FIR can also be lodged through online mode.

Smartphone has become very useful and personal gadget in today’s time. Many people keep their banking details safe in the smartphone itself. Along with this, family photos and videos are also stored in the smartphone. But when your smartphone is stolen or lost then you get very upset. Because whoever gets this smartphone cannot be trusted that he will not misuse your photos, videos and banking details. Recently, the government has launched the CEIR portal to get rid of this problem. With the help of which you can block the lost or stolen smartphone, after which no one will be able to use it. Let us know through which process the smartphone can be blocked.

You can unblock when you get a smartphone – If the smartphone is blocked when it is lost or stolen and after some time your smartphone is found. So the blocked smartphone can be unblocked only with the help of CEIR portal. After this, the smartphone can also be used as before.

Why CEIR portal was needed after all? Every day thousands of smartphones are stolen in the country. Whose complaint is registered in the police station but the police are unable to recover these smartphones. At the same time, thieves also misuse the data present in these smartphones. Keeping this in mind, the government has started the CEIR portal to block stolen or lost smartphones.

FIR should be lodged first in case of phone theft. If your smartphone is stolen, the first thing you should do is register an FIR in the police station. If the police station is far away then FIR can also be lodged through online mode. After this an FIR number will be generated which will help you legally in case of misuse of the smartphone in future.

How to Block Smartphone on CEIR

, Firstly login to the website of CEIR.

, Here you will find Block/Lost Mobile, Check Request Status and Un-Block Found Mobile.

, To block the stolen mobile, click on the Block / Lost Mobile option.

, After this a page will open, in which mobile details will have to be entered.

, In the mobile details, mobile number, IMEI number, smartphone company, date of bill, phone number have to be entered.

, Apart from this, the police complaint copy has to be uploaded.

, After this, click on Add more complaint, in which mobile owner’s name, address, PAN card along with Aadhaar card, driving license and identity will have to be entered.

, After doing all the process an OTP will come on your number. After that the verification process will be completed. In this way the mobile phone can be blocked by final submission.