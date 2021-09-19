Mobile Music Bus New Government of Delhi Project: New Project of Government of Delhi Mobile Music Bus

Highlights Kejriwal government’s new gift for children studying in Delhi government schools

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the country’s first mobile music bus

Kids who love music don’t have to go out to learn it

New Delhi

In a new experiment, the Arvind Kejriwal government has launched the first mobile music class and recording studio for children studying in government schools. Children will no longer have to go to any center to learn music, instead the bus will reach government schools in Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday launched a special project called ‘Mobile Music Bus’ as the country’s first mobile music class and recording studio. This time, he said, the kids would no longer have to go out to learn music. The music bus will reach the children and their interest in art will be recognized. The work of furthering the interest of those children will then be done in the School of Specialized Excellence, so that the talents of the children can be recognized across the country.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that every family wants their child to have some art, but when the child wants to make that art his hobby, he is advised to pay more attention to study. To cater to this passion of the children, the Delhi government started a school of special excellence, so that they could focus on their passion for art from an early age. The School of Specialized Excellence’s Performing and Visual Arts domain will ensure and convey the message that artists’ art is their education. Until now, only science was considered as a subject of special education, but special education schools will change the perception and children will be given special education in various fields.

What is this project?

As part of this project, a bus has been converted into a music class on the go, a high quality music recording studio and a performing stage. The mobile music bus will reach and train up to 5,000 children in government schools in Delhi as well as low-income groups. Music Bus Studio is equipped with a smart TV, which will be used to share digital educational music videos on issues related to socio-emotional health and well-being. The studio has adequate power backup that runs for at least 8 hours without electricity.