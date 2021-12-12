Mobile phone of eyewitness of CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash sent for forensic analysis

The mobile phone of the man who made the video of the helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu has been sent for forensic examination. The police gave this information on Sunday.

The mobile phone of the man who made the video of the helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu has been sent for forensic examination. The police gave this information on Sunday. Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others were killed in this accident.

Joe, a Coimbatore resident, who photographed and videographed wedding ceremonies, had gone to Katteri area in the hilly Nilgiris district on December 8 to photograph his friend Nazar and his family members.

In excitement, he had recorded a video of the helicopter a few minutes before the accident on his mobile phone. The video of the helicopter disappearing in the fog had gone viral on social media. The district police has sent Joe’s mobile phone to a forensic lab in Coimbatore as part of the investigation in the matter.

According to the police, investigation is also being done to find out why the photographer and some others had gone to the dense forest, which is a restricted area due to the movement of wild animals. Meanwhile, the police department has sought information from the Chennai Meteorological Department regarding the temperature and weather on the day of the accident. Police is also questioning eyewitnesses to gather clues about the accident.

General Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed when a Mi-17VH helicopter crashed in the Kateri-Nanjappanachatram area of ​​Coonoor on Wednesday. An Indian Air Force officer who survived the accident is undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.