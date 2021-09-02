Mobile phone undone in Kashmir: Jammu-Kashmir News: Mobile telephone, fixed line internet service undone in Kashmir from late night – Mobile telephone fixed line internet service undone in Kashmir

Mobile telephone and fixed line internet services of all telecom service providers were restored on Friday night after the situation in Kashmir Valley remained calm and under control. Voice calling on mobile phones was resumed Friday night, officials said. Fixed line internet service was also restored on Friday night, he said. Previously the internet was only working on BSNL and fiber line.

Mobile internet service will be restored on Sunday afternoon, officials said. In fact, as a precautionary measure in the wake of the death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani, all mobile services except BSNL postpaid were shut down across the valley on Wednesday night. Apart from BSNL’s Broadband and Bharat Fiber, fixed line and mobile internet were also banned.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar announced the resumption of service. He tweeted, ‘So far the situation is calm and under control. Thank you for your cooperation in maintaining law and order. Mobile service (voice calls) and broadband will be open on all TSPs from 10pm tonight.