mobile-snatching in Delhi, 2 men on scooty dragged the woman on the road

A sensational case has come to light in the Shalimar Bagh area of ​​North West Delhi. Fearless miscreants tried to snatch a young woman’s mobile phone at a traffic signal in Shalimar Bagh area and dragged her for about 100 meters when she protested. The police gave this information on Friday. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced.

In the CCTV footage, scooty-riding miscreants are seen snatching a mobile from a girl and running away. The miscreants are seen dragging the girl along with the scooty for about 100 meters on the road. During this, the girl’s hand was released from the scooty. After this the people present on the spot took the girl to the hospital. The girl had injuries on her knees. However, the girl was discharged from the hospital after treatment.

A senior police officer told on the whole matter that the robbers escaped at that time, but after examining the footage of the CCTV camera, one of them was identified after he was caught. The police have also recovered that scooty. Police said that the arrested accused was sitting behind the scooter. The girl had grabbed the jacket of the accused, but then got stuck in the bike. Due to which the miscreants dragged the girl for about 100 meters.

#WATCH , A mobile-snatching incident was reported in the Shalimar Bagh area, on December 16, at 1735 hours, where 2 men on a scooty dragged the victim on the road while snatching her phone: Delhi Police (Source: CCTV Footage) pic.twitter.com/GYZDw6Uj0J — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

According to the information, the incident took place in Shalimar Bagh area at around 5.30 pm on Thursday, when a 23-year-old girl, working as a front office assistant at Fortis Hospital, was returning home. Then the miscreants tried to snatch the mobile of the girl.

Police in search of another accused

North-West Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani said on the whole matter that the second accused who was driving the scooter is being searched. He said the accused has been identified and will be arrested soon. Police have registered a case under IPC sections at Shalimar Bagh police station regarding this incident.

At the same time, social media users expressed their displeasure over this incident and asked questions to the government. A user Abhishek said that we need police reform. While a user named Neha Gupta called this incident heart-wrenching.