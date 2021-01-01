Mock drill for Independence Day: Khalistan supporters may disrupt Independence Day celebrations, intelligence agencies raise concerns

A few weeks ago, on August 15, intelligence agencies alerted the Delhi Police to the possibility of using drones for terrorist attacks. The Commissioner of Police had till August 16 issued an order banning the use of any type of unmanned and aerial vehicles, machines and other such items in Delhi. An entry drone system has also been installed to detect and destroy any objects flying around the Red Fort. A number of new security measures have been put in place in the wake of the January 2 violence at the Red Fort, but a fresh alert issued by the intelligence agencies has raised concerns among Delhi Police.

According to sources, this latest alert says that on August 15, pro-Khalistan supporters may try to create unrest. It is feared that these people in police or army uniforms will reach around the Red Fort and try to fly the Khalistani flag there. The same can be said about any other important government building in Delhi. In view of this, the security of all important government buildings is being tightened.

Everyone present around the Red Fort is asked to keep a close eye. Even if the movement of the uniformed person seems suspicious, he can be stopped and interrogated. However, the farmers ‘organizations leading the farmers’ movement have already made it clear that no event of any kind will be organized on their behalf in Delhi on August 15.

With so many messages being circulated through social media and on August 15, the tool kit can be used to try to gather people somewhere. In this regard, an important meeting of Delhi Police and security agencies officials was also held at the Red Fort complex on Friday to discuss all necessary precautionary measures to keep the security arrangements tight.

August 15: With the protection of the Red Fort, the container tower will carry the message ‘Nation First – Always First’.

The border will be sealed from this evening

Meanwhile, all the borders of Delhi will be sealed from Saturday evening. There will be strict police security at all entry points. A joint investigation will also be carried out everywhere in collaboration with the police in the NCR area. The warning is of a more serious level at this time, so in order to avoid any safety lapses, every vehicle and every person in it should be closely monitored by placing pickets on every route to and from the NCR area. And suspicious vehicles and people will also be stopped by verifying them. This could lead to some problems for commuters on the roads between Delhi and NCR on Saturdays and Sundays.

