Model Samantha Harris rocks a motorcycle jacket and Prada handbag at Australian Fashion Week

She is normally seen sauntering down the catwalk.

However this week mannequin Samantha Harris opted to attend Australian Fashion Week as a spectator.

The 30-year-old was seated entrance row at the annual occasion on Tuesday.

Biker stylish! Model Samantha Harris rocked a leather-based motorcycle jacket and a vivid purple Prada handbag as she attended Australian Fashion Week at Carriageworks on Tuesday

The Indigenous magnificence opted for a informal look, rocking a leather-based motorcycle jacket and a pair of cropped denims.

She additionally wore a tiger print T-shirt and a pair of matching animal print loafers.

However her most standout accent was by far her shiny purple leather-based Prada handbag, which she toted within the criminal of her arm.

Samantha confirmed off her pure magnificence by sporting barely any make-up and had her locks down and round her shoulders.

The Aussie stunner is normally joined by her husband Luke Hunt at occasions, however this time attended Fashion Week solo.

The previous Dancing With The Stars contestant famously caught by her beau’s aspect after he was sentenced to 4 years in jail, of which he served two years, for the demise of a grandfather following a deadly automotive crash in 2012.

Samantha secretly married Luke in 2014, two months earlier than he started serving his jail sentence for his involvement within the crash that brought about the demise of 78-year-old grandfather Kenneth Lay.

Information that the couple had married wasn’t revealed till April 2016, after her husband had completed serving his jail time period.

The lovebirds selected to not make an announcement at the day trip of respect for the Lay household.