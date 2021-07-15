Model Sophia Cheung Die While Taking Selfie In A Hong Kong Park

Mumbai. Many people have lost their lives in the process of making themselves stand out from the crowd and taking selfies. Now a fresh case has come to the fore. Famous model Sophia Cheung has lost her life for taking selfies. According to reports, Sofia tried to take an adventurous selfie and died after falling from a height. Sofia, 32, had a good following on social media.

death by falling from height

Actually, Sophia Cheung went to Hong Kong’s Ha Pak Lai Nature Park with her friends on Saturday. She could not leave the lure of taking beautiful and adventurous photos in this park. During this, he died after falling from a height. According to reports, Sofia was taken to a nearby hospital after the accident. There the doctors declared him brought dead.

such a disturbed balance

It is said that Sophia reached the upper part of the waterfall located in the park. Here she was posing for a great selfie. During this, his balance got disturbed. She went straight downstairs. Reports have it that Sofia was famous for taking cool photos in dangerous places. She did not shy away from taking the risk for such photos. His fans are saddened by Sofia’s death like this. People are paying tribute to him on social media.

Was fond of taking risky photos

Looking at Sofia’s Instagram handle, it can be said that she was fond of taking photos in rocks, high mountains and sea water. Sofia has more than 19.6 thousand followers on Instagram.

Many lives lost due to selfie in Jaipur

Recently, a similar incident came to light in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. During heavy rains in Jaipur, some tourists and locals reached the watch tower of Amer Mahal. According to reports, these people were taking selfies near the watch tower. During this, 11 people died due to lightning. Some of the injured are being treated at local hospitals in Jaipur.