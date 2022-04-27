Modern Love Mumbai: Indian version of US hit to stream on Amazon Prime Video



The popular US original anthology series Modern Love is set to have an Indian version centered around the city of Mumbai. Helmed by six talented filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana, the anthology named Modern Love Mumbai will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 13.

It is the first of the three localised Indian versions of the widely acclaimed international series. The two other versions will be centered on Chennai and Hyderabad.

Today’s best Amazon Prime deals

Different shades of love

Inspired by the famous New York Times column, the anthology will showcase stories rooted in the ethos of Mumbai and its surroundings. The streamer said that each episode talks of multiple human emotions ranging from love and romance to self-love, familial love, love towards ones’ friends, and love that emerges out of kindness among others.

Modern Love Mumbai anthology includes Raat Rani, directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar.

Hansal Mehata’s Baai will be headlined by Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar.

Vishal Bhardwaj has directed Mumbai Dragon, which stars Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah.

My Beautiful Wrinkles is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and stars Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi.

Dhruv Sehgal’s I Love Thane will have Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh in pivotal roles. Chitrangada Singh and Arshad Warsi feature in Nupur Asthana’s Cutting Chai.

The series is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. Pritish Nandy said, “With the most wonderful cast of masters and contemporary, Indian and international actors and some of the finest directors, writers and music creators that we have today, Modern Love Mumbai beautifully negotiates through the different shades of love that Mumbai, the city of dreams, throws up and celebrates. I am confident that every story in this anthology series will tug at and win the audiences’ hearts.”

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, “Modern Love Mumbai features a bouquet of “heart-warming, lyrical stories that explore love in its many forms. And together all the stories represent a unique love affair with the poly-cultural city of Mumbai. We are certain that these stories will add hope, humour and some sunshine into your lives.”