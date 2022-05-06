Modern Love Mumbai Song Mausam Hai Pyaar: Nikhil D’Souza’s Number From Amazon Prime Video’s New Anthology Show Is Heartwarming (Watch Video)



The official title track ‘Mausam Hai Pyaar’ from the upcoming Amazon original series ‘Modern Love Mumbai was released on Friday. Sung and composed by Nikhil Dsouza, the heart-warming track is expected to strike all the right chords with lovers of music and romance. Modern Love Mumbai Trailer: Amazon Prime’s New Anthology Show Brings Six Different Love Stories from Six Acclaimed Directors (Watch Video).

‘Modern Love Mumbai’ is a heartwarming anthology of 6 diverse yet universal stories of multiple human emotions, all rooted in love. It explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as well as its effects on the human connection.

Each episode of this Indian edition of the hugely popular original version brings to life a different story that has been inspired by the New York Times’ beloved Modern Love column. Modern Love Mumbai: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi’s Anthology Series to Arrive on Amazon Prime Video on May 13.

Check Out The Song Below:

The six stories, driven by the vision of six eclectic front-running filmmakers of Indian cinema – Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nupoor Asthana, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal and Alankrita Shrivastava, also explore different textures, parts and faces of the city of dreams – Mumbai. ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ starts streaming from May 13 across 240 countries and territories.