Modern Love Season 2: An Interview with Andrew Rannells



Shields, glasses.

I’m sure all of this made it harder to direct and play, but did it create some unexpected opportunities as well?

I think the bigger one is rather than shooting in Manhattan, we shot in Schenectady, NY, because it was easier to control. And the directors of the other episodes got there early. Because everyone had to be in Schenectady in quarantine in our hotels, we stayed there much longer than we would have been if this episode had been filmed in New York. We were all together for about 10 days, plus quarantine time.

A lot of the actors were stage actors, so there was a feeling of summer stock, of eating all the meals together, and that brought us all together, really quickly.

What was your hardest moment of the week?

It’s going to sound really boring, but it was just a joy the whole time. We were all so happy to be working. There was obviously some anxiety the day before we left. The first episode filmed had stopped for two days due to a false positive test, and I thought, “My God, this is going to be such a disaster.”

The delays kept pushing the start date of my episode back, and I was in this hotel in Schenectady thinking, “What are we doing?” What is happening?”

Were there any advantages to shooting at Schenectady?

Yeah I thought the city was great and everyone was so excited to have us there. After filming “Girls” for six years, which we shot in New York, I got used to people getting impatient with us on the streets. We were filming and they were like, “I’m just trying to get home. And we would say, “Please, we just have one more line to go.” “