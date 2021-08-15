Modern Love Season 2: An Interview with Mary Elizabeth Williams

Mary Elizabeth Williams: My husband and I are still together. One of our daughters is in high school and the other in college. Like everyone else, we are just emerging from a long period of forced closeness in a tiny New York City apartment where one person works in a space, one person works a few feet away, someone else is. is coaching and someone else is doing academic work. Everything was chaotic.

Over the past few years, we have had a lot of challenges and sorrows and difficult experiences regarding our health and our work and the health of our loved ones. And it’s funny, because in the midst of feeling trapped over the past year or so, I always wake up in the morning and choose to be here with this person. Those times when I’m looking at someone and I’m like, “Yeah, I’m here on purpose” – maybe not the sexiest thing to think about someone, but I also feel like that it is probably the most important.

How does it feel to write about something so personal, even as a writer?

The day I was diagnosed with cancer I told very few people about it and even said to my husband, “I don’t think I’m going to share this because I don’t want this. change the way people see me. It’s a bell that I won’t be able to remove.

The next day I went to Sloan Kettering’s, and that night I wrote an essay called “My Cancer Diagnosis” which was published in the morning. So, within 48 hours of my diagnosis, I published my first cancer essay. Clearly, I don’t know how not to talk about my life.

What type of cancer did you have?

Metastatic melanoma. Melanoma is a very common skin cancer. Metastatic melanoma is not. This is when the cancer has spread to your organs. And the thing about melanin is you have it everywhere, so cancer can go anywhere. When you get it, it can quickly be fatal. Typically, by the time I got it, you had about seven months to live. My cancer had spread to my lungs and soft tissues. You could see it on my body.