Modern Love series Mumbai is getting tremendous love from the audience read here

Modern Love Mumbai is getting a variety of love in Amazon Prime Video and it is rising with every single day. With the success of the grand 6-part anthology since its launch final week, its followers took to the streets of Dream Metropolis Mumbai. Thus, the well-liked set up of ‘I Love Mumbai’ at Bandra Reclamation obtained a enjoyable makeover to deliver out the love and essence of Mumbai by a spectacular out of doors exercise.

Modern Love Mumbai has not solely dominated our hearts however its well-liked set up has additionally turn into an all time favourite spot of individuals. Including to the pleasure, the forged of the extremely acclaimed series which included Hansal Mehta, Nupur Asthana, Shonali Bose, Bhupendra Jadawat, Meiyang Chang and Nikhil D’Souza additionally turned part of it and celebrated their present.

Greatest Series on the well-known New York Instances column, is the first of three native diversifications of the hit worldwide series and brings collectively 6 illustrious movie makers – Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shonali Bose, Alankrita Srivastava, Nupur Asthana and Dhruv Sehgal. Modern Love Mumbai is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 240 nations and territories.

Story first revealed: Friday, Might 20, 2022, 16:59 [IST]