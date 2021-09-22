Modern vs Pfizer: Both Knockouts, But One Seems To Have The Edge
This was a constant refrain from federal health officials after coronavirus vaccines were authorized: These shots are all equally effective.
It didn’t turn out to be true.
About 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioEntech vaccine have been distributed in the United States so far, compared to about 150 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. In half a dozen studies published over the past few weeks, Moderna’s vaccine appears to be more protective over the long term than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Research published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against hospitalization fell from 91 percent to 77 percent after a four-month period following the second shot. Moderna Vaccine did not show any decline over the same period.
If the efficacy gap continues to widen, this could have implications for the debate over booster shots. Federal agencies are evaluating the need for a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week for certain high-risk groups, including older adults.
Scientists who were initially skeptical about perceived differences between Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have gradually become convinced that the disparity is small but real.
“Our basic assumption is that mRNA vaccines are working in a similar way, but then you start to see an isolation,” said Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at Emory University in Atlanta. “It’s not a huge difference, but at least it’s consistent.”
But the discrepancy is small and the real-world results are uncertain, as both vaccines are still highly effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization, she and others warned.
“Yeah, there’s probably a real difference, probably what the two vials represent,” said John Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. “But really, how much does this difference matter in the real world?”
“It’s not appropriate for people who scared Pfizer because they got a substandard vaccine.”
Even in the original clinical trials of three vaccines eventually authorized in the United States—manufactured by Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—it was clear that J&J. The vaccine was less effective than the other two. Research has since led to that trend, although J.&J. announced this week that a second dose of its vaccine boosts its effectiveness compared to other levels.
The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines rely on the same mRNA platform, and in initial clinical trials, they had similar efficacy against symptomatic infections: 95 percent for Pfizer-BioNTech and 94 percent for Moderna. It was partly that they were described as more or less equivalent.
Subtleties emerged over time. Vaccines have not been directly compared in the carefully designed study, so data indicating that the effects differ are mostly based on observations.
Dr. Dean said the results of those studies could be skewed by any number of factors, including location, the age of the vaccinated population, when they were immunized and the time between doses.
For example, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was launched weeks ago for Moderna’s priority groups — older adults and health care workers. Immunity declines more rapidly in older adults, so the decline seen in the group with most older adults may give the false impression that protection from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine declines quickly.
Given those warnings, “I don’t believe there’s really a difference,” said Dr. Bill Gruber said. “I don’t think there’s enough data to make that claim.”
But so far, observational studies have yielded results from multiple locations — the Mayo Clinic in Qatar, Minnesota, several other states in the United States — and from health care workers, the hospitalized elderly, or the general population.
Moderna’s efficacy against serious disease in those studies ranged from 92 to 100 percent. Pfizer-BioNtech’s figures are 10 to 15 percentage points behind.
The two vaccines have changed more rapidly in their efficacy against infection. Protection from both decreased over time, especially after the introduction of the delta version, but the value of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine decreased. In two recent studies, the Moderna vaccine outperformed the disease in preventing the disease by more than 30 percentage points.
Some studies found that the level of antibodies produced by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was one third to half that produced by Moderna Vaccine. Yet this decrease is modest, Dr. Moore said: For comparison, there is a more than 100-fold difference in antibody levels between healthy individuals.
Understand the Vaccine and Mask Mandate in America
-
- Vaccine Rules. On August 23, the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNtech’s coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for increased mandates in both the public and private sectors. Private companies are increasingly making vaccines mandatory for employees. Such a mandate is legally permitted and upheld in court challenges.
- mask rule. In July the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public places within areas experiencing outbreaks, a reversal of guidance given in May. See where CDC guidance will apply, and where states have established their own masking policies. The fight over the masks has become controversial in some states, with some local leaders defying state restrictions.
- Colleges and Universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Almost all are in states that voted for President Biden.
- schools. Both California and New York City have introduced vaccine mandates for education workers. A survey released in August found that many American parents of school-age children are opposed to mandatory vaccines for students, but were more supportive of the mask mandate for students, teachers and staff members who have had their shots. are not.
- Hospitals and Medical Centers. Many hospitals and major health systems require employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, citing the growing caseload fueled by the Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities, even as their Even within the task force.
- New York City. Indoor dining, gyms, performances and other indoor situations require proof of vaccination of workers and customers, although enforcement doesn’t begin until September 13. The city’s sprawling school system would require teachers and other education workers to have at least one vaccine. Dosage until September 27th without the option of weekly testing. City hospital staff must also get a vaccine or be subject to weekly testing. Similar rules apply for New York state employees.
- at the federal level. The Pentagon announced it wants to make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for the country’s 1.3 million active-duty soldiers “no later than” no later than mid-September. President Biden announced that all civilian federal employees would have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to routine testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on most travel.
Still, other experts said the collection of evidence points to a disparity that would be worth exploring, at least in people who respond weakly to vaccines, including older adults and immunocompromised people.
“At the end of the day, I think there are subtle but real differences between Moderna and Pfizer,” Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, an immunologist and physician at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, co-authored one such study. Published this month in JAMA Magazine. “In a high-risk population, this may be relevant. It would be nice if people took a closer look.”
“Pfizer is a big hammer,” Dr. But “Modern is a sledgehammer,” said Wilson.
Several factors can reduce the deviation. Vaccines vary in their dosage and the amount of time between the first and second doses.
Vaccine manufacturers usually have enough time to test multiple doses before choosing one – and they have done so for their trials of a coronavirus vaccine in children.
But in the midst of a pandemic last year, companies had to guess the optimal dosage. Pfizer went with 30 micrograms, Moderna 100.
Moderna’s vaccine relies on a liquid nanoparticle, which can deliver large doses. And the first and second shots of that vaccine are staggered for four weeks, compared to three for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr. Paul Burton, said the extra week could give immune cells more time to grow before the second dose. “We need to keep studying this and do more research, but I think it’s plausible.”
Moderna’s team recently showed that half a dose of the vaccine still increased antibody levels. Based on those data, the company this month asked the FDA to authorize 50 micrograms, half the dose, as a booster shot.
There is limited evidence showing the effect of that dose, and none on how long high antibody levels can last. Federal regulators are reviewing Moderna’s data to determine whether the available data are sufficient to authorize a half-dose booster shot.
Ultimately, both vaccines are still stable against serious illness and hospitalization, especially in people younger than 65, Dr. Moore said.
Scientists initially expected the effectiveness of vaccines to be 50 or 60 percent. “We all would have seen it as a great result and would be happy with it,” he said. “Fast now, and we’re debating whether 96.3 percent vaccine efficacy for Moderna versus 88.8 percent for Pfizer is a big deal.”
#Modern #Pfizer #Knockouts #Edge
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.