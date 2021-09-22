Modern vs Pfizer: Both Knockouts, But One Seems To Have The Edge

This was a constant refrain from federal health officials after coronavirus vaccines were authorized: These shots are all equally effective.

It didn’t turn out to be true.

About 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioEntech vaccine have been distributed in the United States so far, compared to about 150 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. In half a dozen studies published over the past few weeks, Moderna’s vaccine appears to be more protective over the long term than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Research published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against hospitalization fell from 91 percent to 77 percent after a four-month period following the second shot. Moderna Vaccine did not show any decline over the same period.

If the efficacy gap continues to widen, this could have implications for the debate over booster shots. Federal agencies are evaluating the need for a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week for certain high-risk groups, including older adults.