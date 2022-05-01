Moderna aims for Fall release for omicron, variant-specific COVID-19 vaccine boosters



Just days after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked permission to use the vaccine for children, Moderna set a detailed timeline for delivering an alternative-specific COVID-19 vaccine booster.

“We announced a new, variant-specific booster a few weeks ago that we’re testing, and we have an additional candidate, our main candidate, now in the test that I believe is going to be even better,” said Modern Chief Medical Officer Paul. Burton said during his appearance on “Face the Nation.”

“We are confident that in the fall of this year, we should have plenty of new booster vaccines that will protect against Omicron and other forms and protect Americans and people around the world by the fall of 2022.”

The FDA sets a June deadline for drug manufacturers to submit a formula for alternative-specific vaccines. According to The New York Times, a dose of the modified vaccine could cost the US government between $ 5 billion and $ 12 billion.

Moderna’s timeline may allow them to meet that deadline, the test should run smoothly and no problems should be uncovered in the current formulation.

Modern also recently filed an FDA application for the youngest children 6 or younger.

“The study data is complete, and what we usually do is package the data electronically for the FDA so they can conduct their own reviews, their own analyzes,” Burton said. “It will be gone by May 9, but they have the data to start now.”

The vaccine is 37% effective in children 2 to 5 years of age and 51% effective in children under 2 years of age. Low efficiency, Burton argued, due to the powerful virus in the Omicron variant.

“What this means for parents or caregivers is that if they give these young children the modern vaccine, they will basically halve the risk of symptomatic COVID in children,” “I know 50% less often than we do.” That’s because the study was conducted during Omicron. ”

“When we look at the UK data that was published last week, that’s exactly where we see the effectiveness of the vaccine 50%, but when we look at the effectiveness of the vaccine against hospital admissions, the number is 89-95%, so I think we can be very confident. And this The results are very confident. “

At the moment, only children 5 years of age or older can be vaccinated in the United States using the rival Pfizer vaccine.

