Moderna and U.S. at Odds Over Vaccine Patent Rights

WASHINGTON – Controversy is raging over who deserves the credit for discovering the central ingredient in the powerful coronavirus vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, a dispute that could have a profound effect on long-term delivery of the vaccine and future billions of dollars in profits. .

The vaccine was developed after a four-year collaboration between the government’s biomedical research agency Moderna and NIH – a partnership that was widely welcomed when the shot was found to be highly effective. One year ago this month, the government called it the “NIH-Moderna Covid-19 vaccine”.

The agency says three scientists at its vaccine research center – Dr. John R. Moscow, director of the center; Recently retired Dr. Barney S. Graham; And Dr. Kizmekia S. Corbett, who is now at Harvard – worked with modern scientists to create a genetic sequence that stimulates the vaccine to develop an immune response and should be named on the “main patent application”.

Moderna disagrees. The company, which filed a lawsuit with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in July, said it had reached a goodwill decision on the issue. His patent application, which has not yet been issued, names several of his own employees as the sole inventors.