Moderna and U.S. at Odds Over Vaccine Patent Rights
WASHINGTON – Controversy is raging over who deserves the credit for discovering the central ingredient in the powerful coronavirus vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, a dispute that could have a profound effect on long-term delivery of the vaccine and future billions of dollars in profits. .
The vaccine was developed after a four-year collaboration between the government’s biomedical research agency Moderna and NIH – a partnership that was widely welcomed when the shot was found to be highly effective. One year ago this month, the government called it the “NIH-Moderna Covid-19 vaccine”.
The agency says three scientists at its vaccine research center – Dr. John R. Moscow, director of the center; Recently retired Dr. Barney S. Graham; And Dr. Kizmekia S. Corbett, who is now at Harvard – worked with modern scientists to create a genetic sequence that stimulates the vaccine to develop an immune response and should be named on the “main patent application”.
Moderna disagrees. The company, which filed a lawsuit with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in July, said it had reached a goodwill decision on the issue. His patent application, which has not yet been issued, names several of his own employees as the sole inventors.
The NIH had been in talks with Modern for more than a year to try to resolve the dispute; According to a government official familiar with the matter, the company’s July filing surprised the agency. It is unclear when the patent office will operate, but its role is simply to determine whether a patent is guaranteed. If both sides do not agree until a patent is issued, the government will have to decide whether to go to court – a battle that can be costly and confusing.
Argument is much more than scientific praise or ego. If the names of three agency scientists, including Modern’s staff, are on the patent, the federal government can say more about which companies make the vaccine, which could affect which countries gain access. It will also secure the almost exclusive right to license technology, which could bring millions into the Federal Treasury.
The fight continues amid growing frustration with the US government and elsewhere over modern limited efforts to vaccinate poor countries. The company, which has not previously marketed a product, has received about $ 10 billion in taxpayer funds to develop the vaccine, test it and provide doses to the federal government. Supply deals worth about $ 35 billion have already been signed by the end of 2022.
Dr. Moscow, Graham and Corbett declined to comment. But in a statement to the New York Times, NIH and Modern confirmed the conflict, which has been simmering behind closed doors for more than a year.
“NIH disagrees with Modern’s findings,” said Kathy Stover, of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a branch of the organization that monitors vaccine research. “Excluding NIH inventors from the main patent application deprives NIH of the co-ownership interest in that application and ultimately the patent issued from it.”
A spokeswoman for Modern, Colin Hussey, said the company “recognized the important role played by NIH in the development of Modern’s Covid-19 vaccine.”
But she said the company was legally obliged to exclude the agency from the original application, as “only modern scientists have developed this vaccine”.
Scientists familiar with the situation said they saw it as a betrayal by Moderna, who received 1. 1.4 billion to develop and test the vaccine and another 1 8.1 billion to provide half a billion doses to the country. John P., professor of microbiology and immunology at Cornell University. Moore called it a “matter of fairness and ethics on a scientific level”, “these two organizations have been working together for four or five years.”
As a feature of the pharmaceutical industry, Moderna has sought several patents in the United States and abroad relating to various aspects of its covid vaccine technology. But experts say the disputed patent is one of the most important part of Modern’s growing intellectual property portfolio. It seeks to patent a genetic sequence that instructs the body’s cells to produce a harmless version of the spike protein that studs on the surface of the coronavirus, triggering an immune response.
Although he has not yet publicly acknowledged the rift, the Biden administration has expressed frustration that Modern has not done much to vaccinate poor nations, even though they are making huge profits.
Activists have called on the government to share its vaccine formula with Moderna and transfer it to technology makers that can produce low-cost products for poor nations. But administration officials say they do not have the authority to require the company to do so.
Last week, a group of lawyers called Public Citizens met with NIH Director Dr. Francis S. He wrote a letter to Collins asking him to “clarify the role of the NIH in the search for the vaccine” and to clarify what their purpose was.
“It’s not just about bragging rights,” said Zain Rizvi, a public citizen drug policy expert who conducts research on modern patent filings. “It’s also about supply. Patents are a development monopoly, and it’s a terrible idea for a private corporation to have a monopoly on life-saving technology during an epidemic. “
If NIH scientists are named as co-inventors on patents, the agency would not need Modern’s permission to license other companies or entities, patent law experts said. Theoretically, it could help increase the supply of modern vaccines.
Modern has promised not to patent the covid vaccine during the epidemic. But a license obtained from the government would give manufacturers additional legal reassurances and allow them to continue producing vaccines after an epidemic, experts said.
“With the license from the US government, you have the power of law over statements in the public domain,” said Amit Sarpatwari, a pharmaceutical policy and law expert at Harvard Medical School.
But despite the license, manufacturers lack the key ingredients to make a modern vaccine quickly – including the recipe and the company’s technical knowledge.
A patent license is “just a piece of an otherwise very large jigsaw puzzle,” Jacob S. Said Sherko, an expert in biotechnology patent law at the University of Illinois College of Law. “Patent licensing doesn’t build factories, it doesn’t source raw materials, it doesn’t train workers.”
Licensing a patent can bring financial benefits to the NIH. Many experts said it was difficult to know how much, but Mr Sarpatwari estimated that the agency could reap millions of dollars.
For the company, just having a patent in its name helps support the statement that “Modern is not only the lucky recipient of an unprecedented large investment by the US government, but that Modern has made a unique and necessary contribution of its own,” said Christopher Morton, an expert in pharmaceutical patent law at Columbia Law School.
This could help the company justify its pricing and ease the pressure on poor countries to make the vaccine available.
“Modern needs special ownership and control of this patent,” Mr Morton said. “The mRNA-1273 is the only organization that decides where it is made, how it is made, who is made, at what price it is sold. And co-ownership of this patent is a threat to that control. “
The story of public-private cooperation is one of the bright spots of the epidemic. Three government scientists – especially Dr. Corbett, who emerged as a role model for young black women in science and worked to alleviate vaccination hesitation in minority communities, has been hailed as a hero.
Moderna, a young company that had never launched a product before, literally became a household name overnight. The vaccine is on track to generate up to ना 18 billion in revenue for Modern this year. The company has already booked deals worth up to $ 20 billion for next year. Sales of both the vaccine this year and next are likely to be the highest sales in a single year for any medical product in history.
Dr. Graham, who was deputy director of the Vaccine Research Center before his retirement, began his work on the coronavirus long before the epidemic. In 2017, Dr. Dr. Graham and Jason McLellan, now scientists at the University of Texas at Austin. Corbett led a team of researchers who explored how to use protein engineering to stabilize spike proteins on coronaviruses. Fusion with other cells.
The technology, patented by NIH and its academic partners, is the basis for a number of coronavirus vaccines, including vaccines developed by both Moderna and its main competitor, Pfizer-BioNTech. But while Biotech and other companies have paid for the licensing of the technology, Modern has not raised another issue between the company and the government, a senior administration official said. Moderna declined to comment.
Modern and government researchers have been working together for four years on other coronavirus projects when the new coronavirus emerged in China. In January 2020, NIH and Moderna “agreed to collaborate and jointly develop a vaccine”, Ms. Stover said.
The Vaccine Research Center quickly zeroed in on the virus’s spike protein gene and sent the data to a Modern in a Microsoft Word file. Graham said in an interview last year. Modern said at the time that his scientists had independently identified the same gene. The company’s chief executive, Stephen Bansell, said Modern had plugged the data into their computers and designed the mRNA vaccine.
“We had two teams working in parallel, to increase the chances,” Mr. Bansel told the MIT Technology Review.
When Moderna announced a year ago that the vaccine had been found in critical testing to be visually protective, the NIH called it the “NIH-Moderna Covid-19 vaccine” in its own news. As the director of the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony S. “Dr. The vaccine was actually developed by a team of scientists led by Barney Graham at my organization’s vaccine research center. His close colleague, Dr. Kizmekia Corbett. “
Asked about the comments late last year, Shri. Bansel pushed back. “Vaccine technology is developed by modern,” he insisted.
Consumer advocacy groups and government watchdogs have long complained that the NIH is not aggressive enough to protect and claim the legal rights to their work – to the detriment of taxpayers who face high costs for drugs developed with government funding and research.
“This draws attention to the broader issues that NIH has primarily benefited from Pharma,” said James Krelenstein, founder of PrEP4All, an AIDS advocacy group that successfully urged the Trump administration to sue Gilead Sciences and accuse the company of making billions. By violating government patents for HIV-preventive drugs. The lawsuit is pending in U.S. District Court in Delaware.
Ms. Hussey, a spokeswoman for Modern, said the rights under the patent application do not depend on the NIH being listed as a co-inventor. She declined to answer additional questions about the rights she mentioned.
The names of the agency’s scientists are on a minor patent application that does not grant licensing rights to the technology included in the primary patent application. Ms Stover, a spokeswoman for the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said any co-operation agreement with the agency’s moderna “does not include language controlling the inventions that may result from that work.”
Kitty Bennett Contributed to research.
