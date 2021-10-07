Moderna says it will build a vaccine factory in Africa

JOHANNESBURG – Moderna said on Thursday it plans to build a vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa, which has long been welcomed but does not address the continent’s urgent need for COVID-19 vaccines.

The company said a new “state-of-the-art” facility will eventually produce up to 500 million doses of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine, which has shown an efficacy rate of more than 90 percent in preventing COVID-19. The company said the plant will also produce other Moderna vaccines over time.

The creation of vaccine manufacturing sites in Africa will increase the continent’s access to medicines in the future. But it does not respond to calls from African leaders and activists to waive patent laws that would give more drugmakers access to details about how coronavirus vaccines are made. It also does not address the continent’s immediate COVID-19 vaccine shortage.

“This is not necessarily the solution to our problems today,” Dr. John Nkengsong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a regular news briefing on Thursday. “The problems we are facing are quick access to vaccines, redistribution of vaccines, ensuring that certain licenses are granted so that manufacturing can start regionally.”