Moderna says it will build a vaccine factory in Africa
JOHANNESBURG – Moderna said on Thursday it plans to build a vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa, which has long been welcomed but does not address the continent’s urgent need for COVID-19 vaccines.
The company said a new “state-of-the-art” facility will eventually produce up to 500 million doses of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine, which has shown an efficacy rate of more than 90 percent in preventing COVID-19. The company said the plant will also produce other Moderna vaccines over time.
The creation of vaccine manufacturing sites in Africa will increase the continent’s access to medicines in the future. But it does not respond to calls from African leaders and activists to waive patent laws that would give more drugmakers access to details about how coronavirus vaccines are made. It also does not address the continent’s immediate COVID-19 vaccine shortage.
“This is not necessarily the solution to our problems today,” Dr. John Nkengsong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a regular news briefing on Thursday. “The problems we are facing are quick access to vaccines, redistribution of vaccines, ensuring that certain licenses are granted so that manufacturing can start regionally.”
Moderna’s announcement comes amid mounting pressure on biotech firms to share their expertise with manufacturers in countries that are in dire need of more coronavirus vaccine doses.
Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said in July that they had partnered with Biovac, a Cape Town-based public-private partnership. In Gqeberha, the South African coastal city formerly known as Port Elizabeth, Johnson & Johnson has partnered with a local manufacturer, Aspen, in a fill-and-end manufacturing process.
Moderna said it expects to invest up to $500 million in its future site, and that its facility will manufacture supplements with fill and finish capabilities, in addition to packaging facilities. It said it would now begin the process of identifying which country would host the plant.
Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stephen Bansell said, “While we are still working to increase capacity in our existing network to deliver vaccines for the ongoing pandemic in 2022, we believe it is important to invest in the future. “
African leaders had already established a partnership for African Vaccine Manufacturing, which works within the existing “ecosystem” of Africa’s vaccine needs. Launched in April, it has political support from leaders across the continent, including President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Paul Kagame of Rwanda.
A US pharmaceutical company, Moderna, developed its own coronavirus vaccine with billions of dollars in taxpayer money and received initial research and development funding from global vaccine alliance Gavi and Covax, a vaccine sharing facility backed by the World Health Organization.
