Moderna Says Its Covid Vaccine Is Effective for 12- to 17-Year-Olds

Moderna mentioned on Tuesday that its coronavirus vaccine, approved solely for use in adults, was powerfully efficient in 12- to 17-year-olds, and that it deliberate to apply to the Meals and Drug Administration in June for authorization to use the vaccine in adolescents.

If authorized, its vaccine would change into the second Covid-19 vaccine obtainable to U.S. adolescents. Federal regulators approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this month for 12- to 15-year-olds.

The Pfizer shot was initially approved for use in folks 16 and older, whereas Moderna’s has been obtainable for these 18 and up.

Proof of the vaccines’ efficacy and security for adolescents helps faculty officers and different leaders as they plan for the autumn. On Monday, Mayor Invoice de Blasio mentioned that every one public faculty college students in New York Metropolis, the most important faculty system in the US, would return to in-person studying within the fall.