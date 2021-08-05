Moderna Says Its Vaccine’s Protection Doesn’t Wane After 6 Months

The potent protection offered by Moderna’s Covid vaccine does not wane in the first six months after the second dose, according to a statement with few scientific details the company released Thursday morning ahead of its call for results.

The results could reassure the 63 million Americans who received two doses of the Moderna vaccine, especially as the super-contagious Delta variant continues to spread across the country.

The news can also inform the global debate about when – or if – those vaccinated may need a booster. Germany, Israel, France and Britain have all decided to give additional injections to vulnerable populations – such as the elderly or people with weakened immune systems or both – to boost their immunity to an increase in cases due to the Delta variant. The Biden administration is considering a similar strategy.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization called for a three-month moratorium on boosters. The group urged health officials to focus instead on immunizing 10 percent of people in all countries.