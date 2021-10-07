Moderna’s Vaccine Benefit Lands 3 on Forbes’ America’s Richest List

In the financial windfall at Moderna, the biotech company behind one of three federally approved COVID-19 vaccines, has advanced three new names to Forbes magazine’s list of the 400 richest people in the United States.

Using stock prices and exchange rates from early September, Moderna’s president and co-founder Nubar Afyan was added to the magazine’s list; Robert Langer, professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and co-founder of Moderna; and Timothy Springer, Harvard Medical School professor and early investor in the company. Each had a declared net worth of over $3.5 billion.

A representative for Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The coronavirus pandemic has been an economic catastrophe for much of the country, but the richest people have done well, Forbes noted when publishing the list on Tuesday: The 400 people involved saw their collective wealth increase by 40 percent over the past year. has increased.

Moderna manufactures one of three vaccines authorized for use in the United States. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., the company was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing RNA-related products to market. Its only commercial product is the COVID vaccine, for which the US government provided $1 billion to support design and testing. With countries around the world buying up as many vaccines as possible, Moderna’s valuation topped $100 billion this summer.