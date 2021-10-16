Modi and Japan PM Suga commit to a free, open Indo-Pacific region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga reviewed multifaceted bilateral ties and exchanged views on recent global developments, including in Afghanistan. Modi and Suga reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region ahead of the Quad’s first direct meeting to be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

According to a statement from the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the prime ministers of the two countries agreed to enhance defense cooperation, including bilateral security and defense equipment and technology.

“The two leaders strongly opposed economic pressure in the East and South China Seas and unilateral attempts to forcibly change the status quo,” the statement said. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, “The issue of China’s emergence as a major global power was discussed.” The two Prime Ministers also welcomed the growing economic connectivity between India and Japan.

Also Read The issue of terrorism was raised in meeting with Modi, Kamala Harris said – rein in Pakistan’s support to terrorist organizations

On the other hand, after meeting Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that we have agreed to move forward with the Low Emissions Technology Partnership. Hydrogen development through this partnership will focus on low-cost solar programs.

In order to support the change coming in the energy sector. Morrison said that by continuing the negotiations on climate change, it is necessary to ensure that there is a transfer of technology from developed to developing economies.

To a question on the impact of the AUCUS agreement on the upcoming meeting of the Quad members, Morrison said Australia has partnerships with many countries and his country sees the trilateral partnership between the Quad and the AUC as a complement.

The post Modi and Japan’s PM Suga Commit to Free, Open Indo-Pacific Region appeared first on Jansatta.

#Modi #Japan #Suga #commit #free #open #IndoPacific #region