Modi expresses condolences to Akshay Kumar: Modi wrote a long letter and condoled with Akshay Kumar after the death of his mother Aruna Bhatia

Akshay Kumar’s mother recently passed away on September 8. Prime Minister Modi has written a letter to Akshay Kumar expressing grief over the death of his mother. Akshay Kumar has also shared the condolence message of the Prime Minister on social media.

Sharing this letter from the Prime Minister, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, ‘Thank you all for all the condolences received after the death of my mother. Grateful for the wonderful gesture of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, who took the time to express his feelings about my late parents. These comforting words will always be with me, Jay Ambe. ‘





The Prime Minister has written a very long letter of condolence to Akshay Kumar. In his condolence message, the Prime Minister wrote, “It would have been better if I had not written this letter. Such a time should never come in the ideal world. It was very sad to hear the news of the demise of your mother Aruna Bhatia ji. You were very disappointed when I spoke to you that morning. And you were absolutely sad when you wrote it – it was my core. And today I am also able to experience the same unforgivable pain on my side.

He further wrote, ‘You have tasted success after a lot of hard work and struggle. You have made a name for yourself through your strong will and hard work. In this journey, you have maintained the right values ​​and moral strength, so that you can turn crises into opportunities and you have learned this from your parents. When you started your career, I am sure that people who come in your way will be suspicious, but your mother was standing behind you like a rock. From the height of success to failure, she remained with you as a support. He made sure that you were always humble and kind. He also instilled in you a sense of service, which was reflected in your philanthropic work for the community.

Continuing his point, Modi wrote, “It is gratifying to see you reach new heights of success and stardom in his life. Inspired by how much you cared for him, he said goodbye to the world after knowing well that his darling son is one of the most beloved and versatile actors in India. In such a time of sorrow, words fall short, preserve their memories and heritage and be proud of them. My thoughts are with you and your family in this time of grief.