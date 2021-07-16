Modi government another gift to farmers through this digital platform

Through the digital platform Kisan Sarathi, farmers will be provided accurate information about the sale of crops and other things.

New Delhi. Modi government has taken a big step for the farmers of the country. The central government on Friday launched the digital platform Kisan Sarathi. With this digital platform, farmers will be provided accurate information about the sale of crops and other things. Along with this, with the help of this, he will also be able to sell his crops and vegetables in the right way.

Read More: Paytm files application with SEBI, announces to bring biggest IPO

Newly appointed Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today launched a digital platform named Kisan Sarathi. Through video conferencing, people were given information about Kisan Sarathi. By launching Kisan Sarathi on the 93rd Foundation Day of ICAR, the government has done the work of giving a gift to the farmers.

The Central Government has launched Kisan Sarathi at a time when most of the farmers of the country are in trouble and are opposing the new agricultural laws. Despite this, the purpose of launching Kisan Sarathi by the Center is to provide the right information about the good price and basic things to the farmers. Farmers can take any information related to the crop from the scientists through the digital platform. It will help them to give accurate and concrete information on agriculture and allied sectors.

On this occasion, Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioned many things to strengthen the Ministry of Farmers Welfare, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. On the occasion of the launch, he said that several ministries are working together to help the farmers. With the information received from the farmer charioteer, farmers and traders will be able to buy and sell crops easily. Narendra Singh Tomar also termed Kisan Charioteer as an essential platform for farmers in today’s era.

Read More : We are all leaving our jobs, Burger Kings employees resign at once