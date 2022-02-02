Modi government could not rectify this mistake even in eight years – BJP MP’s war

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subamanian Swamy has been targeting the Modi government. Dissatisfied with the answer to his question asked in the Rajya Sabha, Subamanian Swamy on Thursday once again targeted the Modi government and said that the Modi government could not rectify this mistake even in 8 years. Swamy’s response comes after the Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi.

BJP MP Subamanian Swamy shared a copy of the reply given by the Minister of State for Education on Twitter and said, “Today the Minister’s reply to my question on correct history textbooks in Rajya Sabha was shocking. Even after almost 8 years, the Modi government has failed to prepare the correct history for schools and universities. The bureaucracy is driving Modi away.”

Subamanian Swamy in the Rajya Sabha had asked whether the ministry has finalized textbooks on the ancient and present history of India for schools and colleges. This was followed by two other questions (a) if so, when was it finalized and (b) if not, what were the reasons for the delay in the preparation of new history textbooks?

Today in Rajya Sabha, the Minister’s answer to my Question on the corrected history text books, was shocking: Even after almost 8 years the Modi Govt has been unable to prepare correct defalsified history texts for schools & universities. Bureaucracy is giving Modi a runaround!! pic.twitter.com/2j2PtPaCIA — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 2, 2022

Subamanian Swamy’s questions have been answered by Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Education. It said, “NCERT has informed that their present set of textbooks including History have been prepared on the basis of NCF, 2005. Consequent upon the announcement of the National Education Policy, 2020, a new NCF is being prepared.”

It further states that the curriculum and textbooks in all subjects including history are prepared on the basis of the existing education policy and the NCF framework. The UGC has informed that the textbooks for the course including Ancient History are decided by the Higher Education Institutions which are autonomous institutions established by an Act of Parliament/State Legislature.”

BJP MPs have been surrounding Modi on various issues. Recently, he had targeted the government on the issue of China. Swamy had said that Modi’s 56-inch-wide chest is covered with sugar and he is silent.