modi government launched sandes app on google play store whatsapp

Sandes, a messaging app designed to compete with WhatsApp during the tenure of the Modi government, has knocked on Google Playstore. Work on this app was going on for a long time. Information about this was also revealed earlier this year and since then till now testing was going on on it. Now this app has been released on Google Play Store.

This instant messaging platform has been developed by the National Informatics Center. These centers come under the Ministry of IT. The logo of the message looks largely inspired by WhatsApp.

This app, which came on Google Playstore, has been downloaded by millions of people from Google Playstore and it is showing 4.3 rating on Google Playstore, which is given in five.

We have also downloaded this app from google playstore and the way to login is almost same as whatsapp. In this, you have to login with your mobile number, after which OTP comes. After that your account will be login. Also a welcome message is received. However, in addition to the number, to chat with the users in front, their email ID can also be used.

How difficult is it for Sandes to compete with WhatsApp?

When we installed the Messages app, it has a simple user interface, whereas it does not see three tabs like WhatsApp. The biggest feature of WhatsApp is its end-to-end encryption service. Regarding this, WhatsApp claims that no person or hacker can read the chat between the sender and the receiver, even the company itself cannot do this. However, Sandes does not yet have an end-to-end encryption service.

Although the features are less visible on the Sandes platform as compared to WhatsApp, the Sandes app is still in its initial stage and more new features are likely to be added to it soon.





