Modi government put 2000 rupees in the account, you also get the money of PM Kisan fund like this

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, financial help is being given to the farmers of the country. Under this scheme, the government is putting two thousand rupees in the accounts of the farmers of the whole country so that the farmers do not have to face economic problems. In this scheme, every four months, 2000 rupees comes directly into the account of the farmer, whose message also comes on the farmer’s phone. On August 9, the sixth installment of the scheme has been released across the country. 2000 rupees have reached the accounts of 80-90 percent farmers of many states across the country as the sixth installment. In which Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttarakhand are included. But if the money has not arrived in your account yet, then there is no need to worry. With your little effort, money can also come in your account. But for that you have to catch the mistake and correct that mistake. And you can do this simple task yourself.

There can be many reasons for not getting money like –

You have not given correct information related to your bank account like – account number, IFSC code

There can also be a mistake in the information of Aadhar card like – Name, Aadhar card number

You can fix these mistakes yourself and get money. But to fix these mistakes first you have to official website will go on. After that by going to “Farmers Corner” you can correct your Aadhar card mistakes. Also update your form, your name in the list, new people can also apply registration and form and get complete information about the scheme. From here you can also download PMKISAN mobile app. You can also know the installment status through the app.

If you find this hassle and you are not able to do this, then you can also contact the accountant of your area or at the nearest Agriculture Department office.

If you do not want to leave the house in view of Corona, then the farmers who are registered under PM Kisan Yojana can get complete information about their money by contacting the toll free number –

PM-Kisan Helpline No.-155261 / 1800115526 (Toll-Free), 0120-6025109

Phone: 91-11-23382401

PM-Kisan Help Desk Number – 011-23381092

Email [email protected]

Those small and marginal farmers of the country who have cultivable land up to 2 hectares can avail the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was started by the Central Government to provide financial assistance to the marginal and small farmers of the country. Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 is provided to the farmers every year as financial assistance. This amount is transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers in three installments.

Any farmer who wants to join under this scheme, it is mandatory to have Aadhar card, bank passbook and land related papers.