Modi government wasting time by conferencing on Afghanistan, it is necessary to remove the Chinese – said BJP MP

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has once again targeted the Modi government regarding China. Swamy said that the Indian government is wasting public money by organizing a conference on Afghanistan.

A high-level regional security dialogue on Afghanistan is scheduled to take place in India on November 10. For this the Government of India is making preparations. Now BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has targeted the Modi government regarding this.

Subramanian Swamy has tweeted and said that the Indian government is wasting public money by organizing a conference on Afghanistan. He said- the main issue is of Chinese occupation of Indian territory, this issue remains unresolved even after 18 face-to-face meetings. So the Modi government should now focus on only one point: getting China out of our territory”.

Even before this Swamy has been an attacker on the Modi government over the border dispute with China. Earlier, Swamy had raised questions about talks with China. Swami had said that when no one has come then why talk? Even after 18 face-to-face meetings, and PM Modi’s visits to China, nothing has been achieved. Are we in a plea to talk to China? He said that those who are tyrannical, they treat the strong with humility, but their behavior with the weak is rude.

This meeting, which is being held after the Taliban occupation in Afghanistan, is being said to be very important for India. The meeting will be held at the National Security Advisor (NSA) level and the meeting will be chaired by India’s NSA Ajit Doval. This meeting is the third meeting of this format, aimed at discussing the security situation in Afghanistan. The last two meetings were held in Iran in September 2018 and December 2019. The third meeting in India could not be held due to the Kovid epidemic.

Invitations were sent in October to Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran and all the five Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan by the central government to participate in the November 10 meeting. However, earlier this week Pakistan’s NSA Moeed Yusuf said that he would not attend the meeting. China’s response is still awaited.