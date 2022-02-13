Modi government will soon bring new car safety rating system, Nitin Gadkari confirms about NCAP

The Government of India is going to make a new Car Safety Rating System soon, for which the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, Nitin Gadkari has also confirmed, read the report.

On the lines of foreign countries, India will soon have its own car safety rating system, which has been announced by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had also talked about making the three-point belt system mandatory on the back seat of the car, after which this big announcement related to the safety of cars has been made.

Earlier in 2016, the central government had proposed a star rating program for new passenger cars on the basis of safety features, depending on the wishes of the automakers, due to which this proposal could not be implemented.

After which now in 2022, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, Nitin Gadkari, while addressing a press conference in Automobile Safety Ecosystem in India, has announced the introduction of an independent Vehicle Safety Rating Program of India very soon.

This car safety rating program to be brought by the Government of India will be called New Car Assessment Program ie NCAP, apart from this, the central government is also going to announce the implementation of some important safety features for new cars soon.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in the press conference that “It is very important that car manufacturers in India also adopt global safety standards and due to this, the government will soon bring India NCAP, an Independent Car Accident Test Solution, in which different The safety rating of the car will be decided based on the standards.

Also, Nitin Gadkari said that this program will be on par with the safety rating program running in countries like America, Australia, European Union and Japan and this NCAP will help the new car buyer to make the right choice.

Let us tell you that the Government of India is currently working on a proposal to make the three-point seat belt system and 6 airbags mandatory on all the rear seats of the cars, apart from bringing in the Safety Rating Program related to the safety of vehicles.

Terming the current safety protocols in India as outdated, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the central government has emphasized its commitment to improve the safety standards of vehicles, for which the public will also consider seeking suggestions from the public. Its going on.