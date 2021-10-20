Modi government’s 60 point action plan to increase GDP, these officers will be appointed in a hurry

In the meeting, NITI Aayog was asked to set a target of eradicating poverty in five years. It has also been said to bring together the schemes of different ministries by linking them with Aadhaar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with the secretaries of all departments and ministries on 18 September. In which a comprehensive 60-point action plan was prepared. Three main points have been emphasized in this action plan. This includes leveraging IT for governance, improving the business environment in the country and improving civil services.

Significantly, in these 60 points, the Central Government has made an action plan to create a nationwide consultation platform for start-ups, to use Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping to take necessary decisions to increase the GDP after the Corona period. is included in.

To make this effective, appointments of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) have been recommended in the meeting. In such a situation, it is believed that in the coming time, there will be an increase in the appointments of officers at this level.

As per the plan, government organizations are required to leverage satellite based information for GIS-based planning.

Regarding this action plan, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba issued a separate letter to the secretaries on 20 September saying that these points should be taken with immediate effect and completed in a stipulated time. In the 60 points decided in the meeting, the work has been fixed for different ministries and departments.

For example, in order to promote more trade in the country, in these action points, it has been said to do away with some permissions. Apart from this, bringing down the cost of starting a business in 10 sectors to bring it on par with Vietnam and Indonesia, bringing all government services in one place, timely land acquisition and encouraging states to clear forests. Is.