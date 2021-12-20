Modi government’s favor on Adani Group, got approval letter for completing 80 percent of Ganga Expressway- UP: Modi government’s favor on Adani Group, got approval letter for completing 80 percent of Ganga Expressway

According to the news of the Times of India, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, has received a letter of approval from the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority for the implementation of three major sections of the Ganga Expressway. The cost of this project is more than Rs 17,000 crore. This is the largest ever expressway project awarded to a private company in the country under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

According to the news of the Times of India, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, has received a letter of approval from the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority for the implementation of three major sections of the Ganga Expressway. The cost of this project is more than Rs 17,000 crore. This is the largest ever expressway project awarded to a private company in the country under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Adani Group got the acceptance letter from the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

The Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh will actually connect Meerut with Prayagraj. It will be the longest expressway in India to be implemented on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. Adani Enterprises said that it will construct a six-lane expressway in Uttar Pradesh in three parts, which can be increased to eight lanes. The period of concession will be 30 years.

Sources say that out of the total length of 594 km, Adani Enterprises will build 464 km from Budaun to Prayagraj. This is 80 percent of the expressway project. The special thing is that the opposition has been continuously alleging that the Modi government is working for three-four industrialists. Among them, Gautam Adani is the most targeted. Even after that, the government has given him an important project.

At present, the Adani Group has 13 such projects under which roads of more than five thousand km are being constructed. Their cost is more than Rs 35,000 crore. These projects are going on in nine states of the country. These include Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana, UP, Kerala, Gujarat, P. Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are included. The special thing is that except three provinces, the rest are opposition-ruled states.