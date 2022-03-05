Modi is destroying companies in Russian style – Bele BJP MP – Adani is the kingpin of this racket

National

13 seconds ago
Swamy has attacked PM Narendra Modi and said that he is destroying the companies. Adani is the kingpin of this racket.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi, saying that he is destroying medium and small size companies by working in Russian style. People from the Reserve Bank are also involved in this. Adani is the kingpin of this racket. He says that this is a very dangerous thing.

He says that the government is bent on destroying small and medium scale companies through NCLT. Such businessmen are being forced to sell their companies. The people of the Reserve Bank are also equally involved in this. Adani is the businessman who has to profit from the sale of these companies. Swamy said that this will take the country towards the trough. Such a trend is a very dangerous development.

Often the attitude of Swamy, who makes PM Modi uncomfortable with his words, is seen sharp. It is believed that Subramanian Swamy, who once brought down the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government by one vote, will soon leave the Rajya Sabha. It is being said that with this his path will be separated from BJP. The present leadership is in no mood to take his services any further. Or say that he does not want to take his service in the Rajya Sabha.

The tenure of Swamy, a long-time attacker on the central government, is going to end on April 24 from the Rajya Sabha. The way he has targeted the government in the past, the chances of him being re-elected are negligible. There are speculations that he will no longer be sent to the Rajya Sabha. In such a situation, it will be very difficult for him to remain in BJP as well.

In the kind of leader Swamy has been, rebellion is considered his weapon. He is the one who took the Gandhi family to the court. The National Herald case was opened only on Swamy’s initiative. However, in recent times, his attitude was very much liked by the Congress. After all, his own MP was publicly showing the party down.


