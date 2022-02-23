Entertainment

Modi ji sleeps for 24 hours Amit Shah spoke in the rally of UP assembly election campaign people react

When Amit Shah again made a mistake in the speech, people started enjoying it like this on social media!

The entire team of BJP is in the fray to campaign in the UP Assembly elections. Almost all the big leaders of BJP including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh are holding meetings. Meanwhile, BJP was trolled a lot due to slip of tongue in the speech of Home Minister Amit Shah. A few days ago, in a meeting, Amit Shah had said that “if the BJP government comes, the students who are enrolled in Inter after passing 12th will get laptops”. The BJP got a lot of scorn over this statement of the Home Minister. Meanwhile, once again Amit Shah’s tongue has slipped.

Another viral video of Amit Shah: In the video going viral on social media, it is heard that during the speech, Amit Shah says that ‘Modi ji sleeps for 24 hours so that the poor of the country are welfare’. On this video of Amit Shah, people are taunting while giving their reactions. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh shared the video and wrote tauntingly that ‘Modi ji, sleeps for 24 hours’.

People’s reactions: A user named Sonu Kumar wrote that it is correct sir. That is why this is the condition of the country. India is showing the way to the whole world to live in poverty and hunger. A user named Manoj Kumar Shukla wrote that when there can be an inter after 12, then sleeping 24 hours cannot work for 18 hours? This is a new India where rapists get protection, killers get bail.

A user named Sandeep Singh Razdan wrote that ‘Media was spreading rumors that Narendra Damodardas Modi works for 18-20 hours but his friend exposed the poll today.’ A user named Dr. Priyanka Singh wrote that ‘sir sleeps for 24 hours, only then all the economies of the country are running on Ram trust, otherwise the country would have progressed towards progress.’ A user named Rabindra Yadav wrote that ‘Is it necessary to enter after 12th, sir? Confirm by asking, laptop buyers are asking.

A user named Susp wrote that ‘It seems that he is not getting the email of Himalaya Baba, who is messing up the whole script.’ A user named ASF Khan wrote that ‘It is good to tell the scheme of BJP, otherwise they do not know how much work they will have to do in the pursuit of development. Now when the poor will be developed only by sleeping for 24 hours.

A user named Deepak Deshwal wrote that ‘BJP is as worried about getting votes in UP as the general public was worried about getting oxygen during the Corona period.’ A user named Sushil Jain wrote that ‘the truth just like this spontaneously comes on the tongue. A user named KK Kheriwal wrote that ‘and as soon as they wake up, sometimes they do scandals like demonetisation, sometimes GST, sometimes deshbandi.


