Modi put his hand on his shoulder, Yogi told the whole world by spending government money, UP government will spend 150 crores on campaigning a month before the elections

Apart from the Yogi government, if we talk about the Akhilesh government, then in the last year of the SP government, more than Rs 85 crore was spent in the campaign of LED.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are to be held in the early months of 2022. In such a situation, all the parties are working on their own strategy. At the same time, the Yogi government of the state will spend Rs 150 crore on advertisements before the assembly elections. The government has mentioned this in its budget. At the same time, last year, the Yogi government had spent 160 crores in advertisements.

An RTI filed under Right to Information Public Information revealed that between April 2020 and March 2021, the Yogi government had spent Rs 160.31 crore in advertising for TV news channels and newspapers. There was also a lockdown in the country during this period. In this, Rs 88.68 crore was given to national news channels, Rs 71.63 crore to regional news channels for advertisements.