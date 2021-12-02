Modi-Shah wore a mask, Congress workers reached outside Parliament wearing a cricket dress, said – won the world cup of inflation

Elections are near in five states and inflation is going to be a big issue in this. In view of this, now the Congress party has also started paying attention to this issue. Congress workers protested against inflation in Delhi today. Congress workers take to the road in Delhi. Youth Congress workers were seen in a different style. Many youths were wearing masks of Modi-Shah and other BJP leaders. He was wearing a cricket dress and was protesting with a bat in his hand.

A worker said, ‘These people had gone to play the world cup of inflation and have come after winning. Even today the price of commercial gas cylinder has been increased by Rs 100. Congress gives statement on TV but does not discuss in Parliament. On the price of petrol and diesel, he said that according to the international price, petrol should be available for Rs 40. If five rupees is decreased then the price is increased by 10 rupees.

Also Read Parliament session: Opposition united against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, Rahul Gandhi reached the protest

The police were also present during the Congress demonstration. When the police tried to disperse the workers after the sloganeering, they lay down on the road. After this, the police took several activists into custody. Many people were dragged and made to sit in the bus. Women also participated in this demonstration. Women policemen also dragged them and made them sit in the bus.

Which has never happened in 70 years,

All that is happening in this government.#Inflation_Ca_World_Cup pic.twitter.com/1q9Jlx8jL6 — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) December 1, 2021

MPs demonstrated in Parliament premises

MPs also protested in the Parliament premises before the commencement of the proceedings of the House. They were demanding withdrawal of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. Rahul Gandhi also joined the demonstration.

What did Sitaram Yechury say?

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also said on the issue of increase in the prices of gas cylinders that the lives of common people are being attacked by the Modi government and continuously harassing them. He said that salvation will come only when you can defeat this government and remove it.

The post Modi-Shah wearing a mask, wearing a cricket dress, Congress workers reached outside Parliament, said – won the World Cup of inflation appeared first on Jansatta.



#ModiShah #wore #mask #Congress #workers #reached #Parliament #wearing #cricket #dress #won #world #cup #inflation