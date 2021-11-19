Modi to Repeal India Farm Laws Following Protests

New Delhi: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that his government will repeal controversial agricultural laws aimed at repairing the country’s struggling agricultural sector, a surprise concession to angry farmers who have been protesting for years.

“We have decided to repeal all the three agricultural laws and will start the process in the Parliament session starting this month,” he said. Modi said this in a speech on Doordarshan on Friday morning. “I urge the agitating farmers to return home to their families and start anew.”

Despite thousands of farmers protesting at the gates of the capital, the Modi government insisted on backing the market-friendly legislation passed last year, even as it refused to compromise. Protesters stayed in their tents in the bitter cold of last year, the heat of summer and the dreaded Kovid-19 wave in New Delhi.

Mr Modi’s government has argued that the new legislation would bring in private investment in an area on which more than 60 per cent of India’s population still depends for their livelihood – but lags behind in contributing to India’s economy.