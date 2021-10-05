Modi’s speech in Lucknow: PM Modi’s speech in Lucknow Urban Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, at the Independence Ka Amrut Mahotsav program to mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence. He visited the New Urban India Conclave. The event is being held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Vibhuti Khand. Meanwhile, PM Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana.In Lucknow, PM Modi said, ‘Some dignitaries here say what did Modi do? Today, for the first time, I want to say something like this, then the big opponents, who spend their power day and night against us, will break when they hear my speech. Since 2014, our government has approved the construction of more than 1 crore 13 lakh houses in cities under the PM Awas Yojana. Of this, more than 50 lakh houses have been built and given to the poor.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi gave digital keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He interacted online with Vimalesh, a resident of Agra. While congratulating for the new home, he asked to focus on children’s education. At the same time, he said, if house spending increases, then Modi will increase inflation and spending will be published in newspapers.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said, ‘My colleagues who used to live in slums, who did not have a roof. Three crore such families have got the opportunity to become lakhpatis during this tenure. If you take a rough estimate of this country, there are 25-30 crore families. In such a scenario, 3 crore families will have to become millionaires. Imagine 3 crore houses built in the country under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He has now become a millionaire.

The Prime Minister said, ‘I also remember the days when despite all the efforts, the construction of houses was not in progress. Today in Lucknow itself, when I am here, I should elaborate on this. How your urban planning becomes a victim of politics. To understand this, the people of UP must go. The Center was paying for the houses of the poor, but before 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government did not want to build houses for the poor. To build houses for the poor, the first attacks in government had to be pleaded.

Speaking to Vimalesh, a beneficiary of Agra, PM Modi asked what has changed in the construction of the new house? On this, Vimlesh said that in the past when the house was raw, relatives were not coming, now when the house has been built, relatives are coming a lot. On this PM Modi said, then your expenses must have increased. PM Modi said that people will say that Modi built houses, relatives started coming more and the expenses of the poor increased.

The Prime Minister also held discussions with Ram Janaki, a beneficiary from Kanpur and Babita from Lalitpur. Babita said- I stay at home. I cook a variety of food. On this, PM Modi said, “If you tell me what is right, I will not come to eat.” Later, he inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair at Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow along with the Smart City project.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “In the previous government, cities with a population of 25,000 were given the status of Nagar Panchayats and there was a demand to expand the city limits. Before 2017 there were 654 urban institutions which today have gone up to 734, providing basic amenities to the masses.

Modi is accompanied by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State Kaushal Kishor, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Prime Minister also visited the exhibition organized by the Ministry of Urban Development.

Union Urban Development Minister Hardip Singh Puri said that since June 2015, huge investments have been made for the development of cities. Rs 2,000 crore will be allocated for airports for urban connectivity in Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, Lucknow MP and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed Prime Minister Modi and mentioned the government’s plans and achievements. He said that the Prime Minister’s dream of a new India would come true.