Moeen Ali recalled to England squad ahead of second Test against India – Team India’s troubles increased; England included this legendary all-rounder in the team, has wreaked havoc against India with both bat and ball

The second match of the five-match Test series being played between India and England will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, which is called the Mecca of cricket. For this match, the England cricket team has included such a player in its team. He has a great record against India with both bat and ball.

England have included all-rounder Moeen Ali in the squad for the second Test starting on August 12. According to a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board, the spin bowling all-rounder has been included in the squad and is all set to play in the next match. Significantly, Moeen has not played any Test match at home since the first match of the Ashes series in 2019 (the first edition of the World Test Championship).

After this he took an indefinite break from Test cricket. However, he later took part in the Chennai Test against India and here he also took eight wickets after playing a stormy innings of 49 runs.

The last time India toured England, Moeen was a part of the England team and had a tremendous performance in two Test matches. Moeen then scored 119 runs and took 12 wickets in the Southampton Test. His record against India has also been excellent. He has also taken 49 wickets with 673 runs so far.

Let us tell you that except for captain Joe Root, the top order of England has been struggling for some time. Head coach Chris Silverwood has hinted at making changes to the team in the event of persistent poor performances.

England were bowled out for 183 in the first innings of the opening test match of the series against India. The team had scored 303 runs in the second innings on the basis of 109 runs from Root. Silverwood said on Monday that it was considering recalling Moeen in the absence of all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

He had said, “Moin’s name is definitely being discussed. Me and Joe (Root) are going to talk about this regarding the Lord’s Test. We know he’s a great cricketer and we also know he’s doing well in ‘The Hundred’ right now even though it’s a different format.

The 34-year-old is in good form in limited overs cricket. He led the Birmingham Phoenix to victory in ‘The Hundred’ with a 23-ball fifty on Monday. He played his last Test against India in February this year while his last match at home was the first of the 2019 Ashes series.





