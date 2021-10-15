Moeen Ali suddenly retired from Test cricket English veteran included in list of Half of special 26 all-rounders of world

Moeen Ali made his Test debut on 12 June 2014 against Sri Lanka at Lord’s. He played 64 Tests for England. In this he scored 2914 runs and took 195 wickets. His highest score in Tests is 155 not out. His best bowling performance is taking 6 wickets for 53 runs.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, 27 September 2021. Moin says that he wants to focus more on the limited overs format, hence retiring from Test cricket. Moeen’s retirement announcement ahead of the upcoming Ashes series against Australia has taken everyone by surprise.

34-year-old Moeen Ali made his Test debut on 12 June 2014 against Sri Lanka at Lord’s. He played 64 Test matches for England. In this he scored 2914 runs and took 195 wickets. His highest score in Test cricket is 155 not out. His best bowling performance is taking 6 wickets for 53 runs. He played his last Test against India at The Oval in London on 2 September 2021.

Moeen Ali is one of those special 26/2 i.e. 13 all-rounders in the world who have taken 5 or more centuries and 5 or more 5+ wickets in Test cricket during his career. Most all-rounders in this list are Indians. Three of India’s all-rounders Vinoo Mankad, Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin have taken 5 or more centuries and 5+ wickets 5 or more times in Test cricket.

Apart from Moeen, Mankad, Kapil and Ashwin, Jacques Kallis of South Africa, Gary Sobers of West Indies, Tony Greig and Eoin Botham of England, Imran Khan of Pakistan, Daniel Vettori and Chris Crayons of New Zealand, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and Keith of Australia. Miller has made this achievement to his name.

Jacques Kallis scored 45 centuries in Test cricket and took more than 5 wickets 5 times. Gary Sobers scored 26 centuries and took more than 5 wickets 6 times. Tony Greig has scored 8 centuries and has taken more than 5 wickets 6 times. Eoin Botham scored 14 centuries and took more than five wickets on 27 occasions.

Imran Khan, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team and the current Prime Minister, scored 6 centuries and took more than 5 wickets 23 times. Kapil Dev, the former captain of Team India, scored 8 centuries and took more than 5 wickets 23 times. Daniel Vettori scored 6 centuries and took more than 5 wickets 20 times.

Ravichandran Ashwin scored 5 centuries and took more than five wickets 30 times. Chris Crayons scored 5 centuries and took more than five wickets 13 times. Shakib Al Hasan scored 5 centuries and took more than 5 wickets 18 times. Vinoo Mankad took 5 centuries and more than 5 wickets eight times. Keith Miller has scored 7 centuries and has taken more than 5 wickets 7 times. Moeen Ali has taken 5 centuries and 5 more than 5 wickets.

Moeen Ali said in a statement, ‘I will miss going out with my teammates. I will not play nervously against the best players in the world which includes bowling. I could have got anyone out on my best ball. After Moeen retires, England will miss him.