Mohamed Shami bowls Rory Burns: Watch the video to get much needed success Mohammed Shami; Mohammad Shami throws Rory Burns on an amazing ball; Mohammed Shami bowls Rory Burns: Wow what a ball! Mohammed Shami bowled Rory Burns, the batsman kept looking the same

The third Test of the five-match series between India and England is being played at Headingley. Today is the second day of the match and India got their first performance in the form of Rory Burns. Burns was bowled by Mohammad Shami on one of his charismatic balls. The ball was so powerful that Burns shook completely. It was as if he could not believe that he had become so bold. On the other hand, the celebrations of the Indian players were in full swing.

In fact, Shamin bowled the last ball of the 50th over at a speed of 133 kmph. Rory wanted to go beyond and play the shot, but he completely missed. The ball hits the top of the off-stump as it passes through the bat and pad. Here Rory was surprised. He stood in his place for a while. He hit 61 off 153 balls with six fours and a six.



Today, England started to play ahead of 120 runs. Rory and Haseeb shared a 135-run stand for the first wicket. That means he added 15 runs to the first day’s score and lost the first wicket.

It is noteworthy that due to the excellent performance of the fast bowlers led by James Anderson, England bowled out India for just 78 runs in the first innings on the first day of the third Test. In reply, England took a 42-run lead and scored 120 runs without losing a wicket at the end of the day’s play. Haseeb Hameed was unbeaten on 60 off 130 balls with 11 fours while Rory Burns was unbeaten on 52 off 125 balls with five fours and a six.

