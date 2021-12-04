Mohammad Azharuddin got angry on Navojat Singh Sidhu Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram accused teammate Saeed Anwar of making excuses

After listening to Mohammad Azharuddin, Wasim Akram, who was present in the show, said, ‘Why did the referees come to cricket. Saeed has come because of Anwar. After every 100, he used to sit with his feet like this.

Mohammad Azharuddin, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, was counted among the calm natured captains. However, once he got angry on Navjot Singh Sidhu on the field itself. Azharuddin himself had told this in a TV show.

Azhar said that Sidhu was doing strange things in the match. Veteran bowler and former captain of Pakistan cricket team Wasim Akram was also present in that show. He accused compatriot Saeed Anwar of making excuses.

During the TV show, Azharuddin mentioned the tournaments held in Sharjah during his time. Azhar jokingly said, ‘Navjot Singh Sidhu used to field very well. He used to field either at third man or at fine leg.

Azhar said, ‘He never used to stand for fielding nearby. Because of this sometimes it became difficult. Referring to one match, Azhar said, ‘I was fielding at second slip. He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) lived at long mid-on. He kept on pointing from there.

Azhar said, ‘He used to encourage from afar. He didn’t do fielding when he came close. Azhar said, ‘Once I got very angry with him. I put them on a silly point. However, he used to back away slowly even from the silly point.

Azhar told that only after that he had named Navjot Singh Sidhu as Jonty Sidhu. Azhar also said, ‘Not only this, if he used to reach 90, then understand that the number 12 player (for the runner) was made ready, because he used to make excuses.’

Azhar said, ‘As soon as he reached 90, he used to grab his leg immediately. Used to say that it was stretching a lot.’ Describing the incident of a match with Pakistan, Azhar said, ‘In that match, he started catching his feet only after 85 runs. Was making such excuses that as if he would fall on the ground itself.

After listening to Azhar, Wasim Akram said, ‘Why referees came in cricket. Saeed has come because of Anwar. After every 100, he used to sit by holding such feet. Earlier there used to be a meeting of team captains. There was also a referee there. Every referee used to tell the captain in advance that Saeed Anwar would not get a runner. Everyone knew that after doing 100 he would ask for a runner. Akram said, sorry Saeed, but it is true.